Second wave of attacks on Hezbollah as Lebanese citizens flee the South

Israel's Air Force has completed a second wave of attacks in Lebanon, attacking Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley in southern Lebanon, including buildings where weapons were stored, headquarters, and other military targets on Tuesday morning.

Secondary explosions were visible during the attacks, indicating many weapons caches inside the buildings.

Many Lebanese citizens were recorded fleeing in their vehicles from the Israel border towards the center of the country. According to reports, many vehicles were stuck in traffic jams for over five hours, with some people sleeping in their vehicles as they ran out of food and gas.

The fleeing of people in vehicles drew criticism from journalists. Michael Young, a senior editor from the Carnegie Middle East Center, wrote: "The fact that Hezbollah members asked people to flee, showing that the party cannot protect them, after claiming to be able to do so, will have repercussions to watch out for."

Panicked Lebanese citizens are fleeing towards Beirut from the South.

Responses to the evacuations

Randa Slim, a Lebanese-American expert in conflict resolution and dialogue, wrote on X/Twitter: "The anger against Hezbollah is mounting. If you are not up to fighting Israel & defending us, why drag us into this war? Lebanon?"

Nervana Mahmoud, PhD in Islamic and Middle Eastern affairs, wrote: "Hezbollah has lost its invincible image inside Lebanon and the outer Arab world."

It was reported that the number of people fleeing the south of the country reached 16,500. It was also noted that the number of shelter centers in schools amounted to 150.