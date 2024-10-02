Iranian attack caused damage to Israel Air Force bases, IDF says

Israeli army bases were damaged as a result of the Iranian attack that took place on Tuesday evening, the IDF stated on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iranian missile attack sent approximately 180 missiles into Israel, targeting populated areas as well.

While the Iranian missiles did hit army bases, the Israel Air Force emphasized that no civilians, soldiers, or planes were harmed by them.

Through intelligence and other means, not a single IAF jet was hit by the missiles, Israel's military said.

Furthermore, the damage caused to the army bases was not significant enough to hamper the IAF's effectiveness, allowing the air force to continue hitting targets in Gaza and Lebanon. This picture shows projectiles above Jerusalem, on October 1, 2024. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a missile attack under way against Israel on October 1 was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)

Israel is still fully capable of striking back

The damage done also was not enough to prevent Israel from being ready to hit Iran, the IDF said. However, there were implications that an attack in Iran may not happen immediately due to Israel placing more of an emphasis on destroying the capabilities of Hezbollah during its current operation in Lebanon.

Despite the possible delay in an expected retaliation on Iran, Israel still has emphasized that just as IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari and other top political defense officials have said—there will still be a response to Iran at the time that is considered appropriate by the government.

Additionally, the IDF noted that Israel had been attacked by 25,000 rockets, missiles, and mortars throughout the war.

The IDF said that it had done an outstanding job preventing them from hitting civilians and causing damage, and it continued to do so in the case of the Tuesday Iranian attack.