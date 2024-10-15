Watch: IDF seizes Hezbollah weaponry on northern front as Gaza operations intensify

The military is continuing operational activities throughout the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon to meet their goal of eliminating terror organizations Hamas and Hezbollah, striking hundreds of terror targets in a single day, the IDF announced early Tuesday morning.

Operational activities in southern Lebanon aim to dismantle Hezbollah's critical points of terror infrastructure, leading IDF ground troops and IAF fighter jets to work in conjunction between close-quarters combat and airstrikes.

In this action, troops have located and destroyed large quantities of Hezbollah weaponry.

According to the IDF, in the last day, collaborative efforts between ground forces and the IAF have led to more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets deep into Lebanese territory have been destroyed. This includes but is not limited to terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers. Hezbollah weaponry seized by IDF in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As northern front remains heated, Gaza operations continue

As operations on Israel's northern front with Lebanon continue into its third week, the military is proceeding in Jabaliya-based activities against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, eliminating dozens of terrorists in the last day.

Troops eliminated a terror cell after the group launched anti-tank missiles toward them. Additionally, the military identified and destroyed a Hamas launcher that was used to fire on the Israeli public.