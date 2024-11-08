IDF discovers Hezbollah terror training center next to UNIFIL post

IDF troops in Lebanon discovered a Hezbollah terrorist training center just 200 meters from a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) outpost, the IDF announced on Friday.

The discovery occurred during one of many raids carried out by the 9th Reserve Brigade against Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and underground infrastructure.

The Hezbollah terrorist training center, in close proximity to the UNIFIL base, was used by Hezbollah for training, studying, and storing large quantities of weapons, the IDF said.

Footage of a tunnel shaft and weapons located in the Hezbollah terrorist training center (IDF)

Discoveries inside base

The IDF added that the facility contained missile launchers for firing at Israeli communities.

IDF troops also seized documents and instructional books detailing Hezbollah's operational methods, maps of Israel, explanations of IDF equipment, as well as tunnel shafts and additional weapons.

Before leaving, all weapons were confiscated, and the compound was dismantled.