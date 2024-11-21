Iran focused on Syria as lynchpin of ‘resistance’ axis - analysis

Iran is focused on propping up Syria’s regime to ensure it remains a key component of Iran’s “resistance” axis. This objective gains additional significance as Israel confronts Hezbollah in Lebanon and works to cut off the group's access to weapons flowing from Iran, as well as the finances that sustain Hezbollah’s operations.

For instance, Syrian state media reported that more than thirty people were killed in Israeli airstrikes near Palmyra this week. These casualties included members of the Syrian regime and Iran’s “axis” in the region.

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, emphasized Syria’s crucial role in resisting “Zionist forces,” according to Iranian media reports on November 21. Velayati made these remarks during a meeting with Syria’s new foreign minister, who is visiting Tehran this week.

Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh is in Tehran for a series of discussions. The Iranians highlighted the “growing strategic ties between Iran and Syria,” the report stated. Velayati noted that “such cooperation has significant implications at both regional and international levels.”

Velayati further asserted, “Syria has played a critical role in the fight against Zionists and stands as the principal link in the chain of resistance.” Syria is a cornerstone of Iran’s expanding regional influence. In addition to its alliance with Syria, Iran is closely aligned with Iraq, supports Hezbollah in Lebanon, and backs the Houthis in Yemen. People carry their belongings while crossing from Lebanon into Syria, as they flee the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, at the Masnaa border crossing, Lebanon October 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

Together, these partnerships form an arc of allies across the region. Among these, Syria holds a unique position. Unlike in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, where Iran relies on proxies, Syria’s regime is directly aligned with Tehran. As a result, Syria serves as a nexus for trafficking weapons to Hezbollah and is also utilized by Iran for drug trafficking.

Pillars of the region

“The resistance front must be strengthened further. There is no path forward except through unity and resilience against common enemies,” Velayati declared. The article on the meeting described Syria and Iran as “pillars” of the region. Velayati also praised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s leadership, calling him a source of pride for the Syrian Arab Republic in its confrontation with “Zionist and US-led aggression.”

These comments on Syria’s regime come amid reports of potential efforts to reduce sanctions on Damascus in exchange for its cooperation in preventing the smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Russia also maintains a significant presence in Syria, creating a dynamic interplay between Iranian and Russian influence in Damascus.