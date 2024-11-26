Moroccan publisher Ahmed Charai responds to threats from PJD Moroccan party for pro-Israel views

Ahmed Charai, publisher of the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune and CEO of Global Media Holding, a Morocco-based media conglomerate, who was denounced by Morocco’s Justice and Development Party (PJD) for criticizing the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza, responded to the party’s condemnation of his writings.

The PJD party secretariat had called on local authorities in Morocco to pursue legal action against Charai for “his glorification, defense, and justification of the war crimes committed by the Zionist entity against Palestinian civilians and his advocacy for impunity from international criminal justice” and had urged a boycott of the media group’s products. The PJD statement added that the media group “is notorious for its vile alignment with the stances of the Nazi-like Zionist occupation state.”

In response, Charai wrote that “the fatwa, filled with misleading rhetoric, incitement to hatred, and malicious questioning of our patriotism and commitment, does not reflect the noble traits and universal values that define Morocco and its people. The irresponsible and harmful nature of the statement damages the image of our country by portraying it as intolerant of the diverse viewpoints of its citizens. It turns democratic debate into accusations of “betrayal” and “Zionism,” undermining the extensive efforts Morocco has invested to establish a free and pluralistic space for dialogue that befits the democratic legacy we present to the world.

“From the beginning, we have strongly and steadfastly defended the fundamental principles that unite our country: tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and respect for human rights. These values, embodied by Morocco and its leadership, form the core of our professional and personal dedication. In all our writings and positions, we have consistently advocated for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to an independent, sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital and a dignified, peaceful life. We have always called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, firmly rejecting all forms of violence or extremism, whether stemming from nations, groups, or political parties.”

Charai urged both Moroccan authorities and citizens to “confront this divisive and inflammatory rhetoric, remaining steadfast in upholding the fundamental values that have always guided our nation: tolerance, justice, and respect for differences. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to defending peace, human dignity, and the rights of all peoples, while firmly condemning all forms of violence, hatred, or ideological manipulation.”