Syrians to 'Post': 'Syrian people are experiencing profound joy'

In the tumultuous landscape of Syria's political transformation, two voices emerged to articulate the complex narrative of a nation at a crossroads.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to two Syrian public personalities, Anas Al-Marfou’, a political activist from the Deir ez-Zor region, Faraj Alexander Rafi'i, a Syrian-French writer with roots deeply embedded in the country's diverse social fabric, and Hayvi Bouzo, a US-based Syrian media personality, to hear more about their thoughts and beliefs.

Anas Al-Marfou’, Syrian opposition leader

Anas Al-Marfou', a 39-year-old Syrian opposition politician, shared his insights on the recent fall of the Assad regime and the potential future of Syria. Representing Deir ez-Zor in the diplomatic relations office of the opposition aligned Syrian Democratic Council, Al-Marfou' has an extensive background in international organizations.

When asked about the immediate aftermath of the regime's collapse, Al-Marfou' described a scene of overwhelming jubilation. "The Syrian people, across all sects, are experiencing profound joy and widespread celebrations," he explained. He emphasized that this happiness stemmed from finally breaking free from a regime many had long considered criminal, one that had inflicted horrific massacres and pushed the population into poverty while hiding behind empty slogans of "resistance."

Reflecting on the sudden fall of the regime, Al-Marfou' admitted he was surprised by its rapid collapse. "I did not expect the regime to fall so quickly," he commented. He attributed this unexpected turn of events to several key factors, with Israeli military pressure playing a crucial role. "The Israeli strikes systematically and precisely targeted the regime's allies - Hezbollah and Iranian militias in Syria," he said. These strategic attacks, he explained, were like the proverbial final straw that broke the camel's back, fundamentally weakening the regime's military backbone. Hayvi Bouzo. (credit: Courtesy)

Al-Marfou' also highlighted the impact of Caesar Act sanctions, which he believed critically undermined the regime's economic stability. These sanctions, he noted, strangled the government's financial resources, making it increasingly difficult to fund the military and provide basic services to citizens.

Particularly impressive to Al-Marfou' was the coordination between Syrian opposition groups. "Their level of coordination and discipline was astonishing," he said. “The performance was so professional that he speculated about potential hidden international support, given the unexpected organizational sophistication.”

Discussing potential regional implications, Al-Marfou' described the regime's fall as a "geopolitical earthquake" with complex ramifications. He saw different scenarios for Syria's relationships with Turkiye, Iran, and Israel.

Regarding Turkiye, he viewed the regime change as an opportunity for more stable relations and potentially facilitating the return of Syrian refugees. With Iran, he was more definitive, calling the regime's fall "a powerful blow" that would significantly weaken Iran's regional influence and disrupt its strategic plans.

As for Israel, Al-Marfou' believed the new situation would reduce security threats from Hezbollah and Iranian militias. However, he cautioned that Israel must remain vigilant, as the power vacuum could potentially create opportunities for extremist groups or Iranian retaliation.

On the critical issue of minority relations, Al-Marfou' expressed cautious optimism. Referencing statements by Abu Mohammad al-Julani about establishing a democratic government that respects all minorities' rights, he emphasized the importance of concrete actions. "The Syrian people still possess the national spirit that existed during the French mandate," he said.

However, he was clear that future progress depends on several key factors: obtaining appropriate regional and international support, implementing effective transitional justice, and maintaining a unified leadership among armed factions.

Al-Marfou', who has worked extensively in strategic studies and academia, stressed that the road ahead is complex. While celebrating the regime's fall, he remained pragmatic about the challenges of building a new Syrian state. "We need tangible steps and a unified leadership of armed factions," he concluded.

Faraj Alexander Rafa'i, Syrian-French writer

This could mark the end of the Iranian project.

Faraj Alexander Rafa'i, a Syrian writer based nowadays in France, was born in Syria and lived there until the age of 22. He described his childhood as deeply immersed in the nationalist-socialist Assad regime's anti-Israeli narrative.

"I grew up in an environment where hostility towards Israel and Jews was a deeply ingrained part of daily culture," he reflected. “This formative experience would later become the catalyst for a profound personal transformation.”

A pivotal moment came in 2023 when he visited Israel for the first time - a journey previously forbidden to him as a Syrian. "This visit was a turning point," he explained. The experience inspired his upcoming book, "A Syrian in Israel," which examines his discoveries about Israeli society and contrasts them with the culture of hatred he had grown up with.

Discussing the fall of the Assad regime, Rafa'i described a complex emotional landscape. Coming from a family with both Alawite and Sunni origins, he witnessed diverse and contradictory reactions. "Initially, there was overwhelming joy," he said. "People couldn't believe what had happened. It was so sudden that emotions were a mix of happiness and astonishment."

While many celebrated the end of a long period of oppression, Rafa'i remained cautious, particularly about the presence of Islamists within the opposition. "I was initially deeply concerned," he admitted. "I didn't want to replace the Assad dictatorship with an Islamist dictatorship."

However, he noted that the opposition seemed to be making efforts to reassure everyone. "They're talking about a non-retaliatory approach, a pluralistic state, even a secular state," he said, adding that some opposition groups even describe themselves as "friends of Israel" - a remarkable shift from previous narratives.

Regarding regional implications, Rafa'i saw the regime's fall as a significant blow to Iran. "If the Syrian opposition succeeds in bringing peaceful change, it could mark the end of the Iranian project that the mullahs have tried to entrench for decades," he commented.

His perspective on Turkiye was more skeptical. While Turkey supported opposition factions, Rafa'i questioned the true motivations, particularly concerning the Kurdish issue. "Turkiye will do everything to prevent the Kurds from gaining any ground," he observed.

For Israel, he recommended caution. The presence of Turkey-supported opposition factions and ongoing tensions created an unpredictable scenario. "The Syrian opposition's positions are varied," he said. "Some call for peace with Israel, while others raise Palestinian flags in Aleppo."

Regarding minorities, particularly the Druze and Alawites, Rafa'i described a situation still shrouded in uncertainty. “The Druze in the south had been part of the opposition from the beginning, while Alawites faced more significant concerns,” he explained. "The opposition has been sending reassuring messages. They've emphasized that the Alawite community won't be targeted, and accountability will only target those who committed crimes."

Rafa'i was impressed by the level of responsibility shown by Syrians. "What surprises everyone is that they haven't fallen into a cycle of collective revenge," he said. Yet, he remained cautiously optimistic, carefully observing the unfolding developments.

Hayvi Bouzo, Damascus-born, US-based media anchor and founder of Yalla Productions

Speaking to the Post, Bouzo began by describing the feelings of elation in her hometown of Damascus. “After the regime has fallen many in Damascus who used to be pro-Assad began saying that they had a change of heart and are looking forward to the new government. And surely many who were anti-Assad all along are celebrating,” she said.

“My mother is from Aleppo,” continued Bouzo. “My uncle, who was against Assad but also feared the Islamist uprisings, said that things are getting better, that there’s more food and more connection to the internet, and people are experiencing more relief.”

Bouzo admits that she did not expect the regime to fall so quickly. “I knew there would be a slow crumbling after the freeing of Aleppo, but I never thought it would be so quick and that it would be carried out without any Iranian militias,” she commented, lauding Israel’s decimation of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“That the Assad regime would flee Damascus this was very unexpected. I thought that they would fight more for Damascus and hold on to the coastal cities. We don’t even know Assad’s whereabouts and all of this is pleasantly surprising,” she added, reminding me that this was especially striking as Arab countries have warmed relations with the Assad regime in the past few years, and there was the less anti-Assad sentiment in the media.

“In terms of Iran – don’t think that the current regime will have any relations with the Islamic Republic,” Bouzo continued. “The people in Syria are very hostile to that regime and its proxy militias. Much animosity has been created due to the atrocities carried out by Iranian militias in Syria, and I believe they will view the Islamic Republic as Syria’s first and foremost enemy.”

Regarding Turkiye, Bouzo shared a realpolitik-oriented approach. “There’s definitely support of Turkiye to some of these militias, especially in Idlib and Aleppo where we saw the Turkish flag being raised in the Aleppo citadel. This is the reality. But in Syria, there are various groups who dominate different parts of the country,” she reminded, pointing at the Kurdish-led SDF, which is “most definitely not on good terms with Turkiye.”

Bouzo highlighted that the SDF and the Turkish-backed forces were barely fighting amongst each other, as both were busy battling the Assad regime. Regarding Israel, Bouzo commented: “I think that many are hoping that the new Syria would have peaceful relations with Israel. Many in Syria understand that without Israel’s fighting and almost eliminating the Iranian-backed militias in Lebanon – the Assad regime’s fall would never have happened. This has made the idea of peace with Israel much more compelling, and I’m seeing this a lot on my social media accounts while minority groups and Sunni majorities are talking about it openly.”

Speaking about the minorities, especially the Kurds and the Druze, Bouzo commented: “We don’t have a centralized rule that’s controlling the entirety of Syria right now. The Druze have been courageously uprising against the Assad regime for years all by themselves peacefully and they deserve credit for that. We need to see the protection of minorities in Syria, and this must be spoken about openly.

"We need allies who would make this influence, so we don’t have an Islamist state structure which is destructive,” she added. “I also hope that the US stays in the Kurdish areas, which have been enjoying a large degree of autonomy. I hope we’ll see a growing collaboration of Israel with the Kurds and other minorities – as well as the new government.”