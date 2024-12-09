Assad falls, Khamenei wobbles: Will events in Syria lead to something similar in Iran? - analysis

“Hezbollah is the victor,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted on X on September 25, a week after beepers and walkie-talkies exploded in the hands of Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon, in what will surely go down as one of the most off-the-mark social media posts of all time.He added absurdity to arrogance when, a few hours later, he posted again: “The Resistance Front and the Hezbollah Front will be the ultimate victors in this battle.”Two days later, Hezbollah’s leader, and Khamenei’s prized protégé, Hassan Nasrallah, was assassinated. Just over two months after that, Syrian President Bashar Assad, the linchpin of Iran’s so-called Resistance Front, fled to Russia, his regime in ruins.Talk about social media posts that did not age well.In the avalanche of post-mortems since the Assad regime’s collapse – the ones that list the winners and losers from this development – Iran tops the list, followed by Hezbollah. Russia, which had propped up Assad no less than Iran but whose investment in the country and Hezbollah was not nearly as great as that of Iran, was a close third.
A staggering loss
Iran’s loss is staggering. Assad’s fall toppled the crown jewel of the arc of resistance that Iran spent over 35 years constructing as a counterbalance to Israel and American influence in the region. The removal of this cornerstone has effectively dismantled the arc.Sure, the Houthis still remain, as do the Iraqi militias, and a vastly weakened Hezbollah, but what was once a unified axis of resistance has devolved into a collection of loosely aligned forces. The cohesion, strategic utility, and ideological power that once defined Iran’s regional proxy network have all but evaporated.That Iran’s ability to project power in the region has been reduced tremendously, that its hegemonic designs have been set back light years, is clear for everyone. The loss of Iran’s regional influence could embolden domestic opposition groups as well. This all has to do with the impact the fall of Assad has had on Iran’s foreign policies. But what about internal developments? What impact, if any, will the fall of Assad have on internal Iranian developments?Yes, Assad’s fall represents a significant strategic setback for Iran, but not only that. It is also likely to have a huge domestic impact as well.Assad was hated by millions of his countrymen, who celebrated his fall. Likewise, Khamenei is hated by millions of his countrymen. Could Assad’s fall send shockwaves that will impact the rule of the Ayatollahs? While it is premature to say that the developments in Syria will have a domino effect in Iran – Iran is a much bigger country with a strong army and internal security service, and the opposition forces there remain fractured and lack central leadership – at the very least, what happened in Syria will certainly boost the morale of the country’s opposition forces, who may conclude that if Assad can fall, so can Khamenei.Further, the lightning manner in which a regime that was in power for decades fell could serve as a powerful inspiration for Iranians seeking change in their country. Just as many Syrians thought it could never be done, so too many Iranians cannot imagine the reign of the Ayatollahs falling. The events in Syria over the last 10 days could give them hope.
The return of Trump
The changing regional dynamic, together with the return of President-elect Donald Trump in a little more than a month, could further complicate the domestic situation for the Iranian government.