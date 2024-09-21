IAF strikes Hamas command center embedded in Gaza City school

The IAF struck a Hamas command and control center embedded in Al Falah School compound in Gaza City, the IDF announced on Saturday afternoon.

The strike was reportedly carried out under the direction of Southern Command and the Military Intelligence Directorate, which discovered that Hamas terrorists had been planning attacks on both IDF troops and the state of Israel from the premises of the former school.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence," the IDF said.

Some 13 Palestinian civilians were allegedly killed in the strike, Palestinian news agency WAFA claimed, citing local reports. Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee Hamad City following an Israeli evacuation order, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

WAFA also claimed that Israel conducted a second strike on the University College west of Khan Yunis, a claim which has neither been confirmed nor denied by the IDF yet.

Hamas's use of civilian infrastructure

Hamas has been frequently criticized and recorded using civilian infrastructure as a shield for its terrorist activities both during the war and predating it. Throughout the war, the Israeli combined military forces have identified Hamas bases in schools, UNRWA facilities and residential neighborhoods.