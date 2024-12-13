Trump team eyes pre-emptive strikes on Islamic Republic's nuclear sites - WSJ

Ahead of his January 20 inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump is evaluating the possibility of pre-emptive strikes on Iran to stop their growing nuclear program, according to a Friday morning Wall Street Journal report.

According to the WSJ, this move would mark a significant change from previously established US policy on diplomacy and sanctions when dealing with Tehran.

The report outlines the evaluation of potential attacks on nuclear sites, indicating that members of Trump's transition team are exploring this option.

The same team is reportedly reviewing the aftermath of the fall of the Assad regime, determining the possibility of American forces in the region.

Increased uranium

Transition team officials stated that the collapse of the Iranian axis and the sharp rise in enriched uranium pose significant risks and prompt critical questions about what factors could drive Iran's rapid advancement, the WSJ added. Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Two sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was concerned about Iran possibly going nuclear during his term and signaled that his team was examining military action that could prevent that.

Trump would like to avoid the breakout of an additional war, particularly involving US forces. The report noted that launching an attack on Iran's nuclear sites could put the US and Iran at risk of formal escalation.