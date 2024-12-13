Turkey, US discuss possible roles in Syria's future, foreign minister says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he discussed the imperative of continued US-Turkish efforts to keep Islamic State down in Syria, in meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

"Our countries worked very hard and gave a lot over many years to ensure the elimination of the territorial caliphate of ISIS, to ensure that that threat doesn't rear its head again, and it's imperative that we keep at those efforts," Blinken said at a news conference.

Blinken also said that there is broad agreement on what Turkey and the US would like to see in Syria after Assad's ouster. PEOPLE CELEBRATE the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, in Sednaya, Syria, this week. The spectacular collapse of the Assad regime has introduced both uncertainty and opportunity, the writer notes. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Syria's stability

Fidan said that Turkey's priority in Syria is ensuring the stability and prevention of domination by groups deemed terrorists after the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad.

He added that possible Turkish and US roles for Syria's future were among the topics they discussed.

On Thursday, Blinken told Turkish President Erdogan that the transition must be "Syria-led, include all Syrians, protect civilian life, and allow for humanitarian aid to reach those who need it."