The battle for Jenin: PIJ commander killed after PA forces, terrorists exchange fire - report

The commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade was reportedly killed after Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces and terrorists exchanged fire on Saturday as the security forces attempted to clear the fighters from the West Bank city of Jenin, according to Israeli and Arab reports.

The commander was named as Yazid Ja'isa.

According to Israeli state broadcaster KAN News, the terrorists reportedly attempted to stop the security forces from entering the refugee camp.

The Jenin clashes come after riots reportedly erupted in the city this week after security forces killed a Hamas operative there.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ordered security services not to leave the city until they "resolve the situation" concerning the terror group’s hold, an informed source told Channel 12 on Friday. AN IDF SOLDIER stands guard at the entrance to Kalkilya. The Palestinian Authority cities of Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm and Kalkilya have become dens of hard-core, Iranian-backed terrorist groups, the writer asserts. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Israel also reportedly warned the PA, "The operation in Jenin is proceeding too slowly and on too small a scale. It is mostly defensive rather than offensive," according to the report.

Previous run-ins

Last week, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists reportedly drove through Jenin in vehicles they stole from the PA’s security service.

The terrorists reportedly stole the vehicles after the PA arrested several of the group's members.

General Anwar Rajab, spokesperson for the PA's security forces, said, "A group of outlaws opened fire on the headquarters of the security services" and stole two vehicles.

Rajab added that the forces would “recover the vehicles and hold accountable anyone who committed this act.”

Palestinian security forces clash with armed individuals across the West Bank

Other cities in the West Bank have also seen clashes between Palestinian security forces and armed individuals.

On Tuesday, Palestinian security forces and armed individuals exchanged fire after gunmen reportedly opened fire on the security forces' Tulkarm headquarters.

Violent engagements between the security forces and armed individuals also reportedly occurred in Nablus.