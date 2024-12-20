Two journalists killed in Syria, pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says

Two journalists working for Kurdish media outlets in Turkey were killed in northern Syria on Thursday after their vehicle was allegedly targeted by a Turkish drone, Turkish media and a pro-Kurdish party said.

Turkish media reports said Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin were killed near the Tishrin Dam, about 90 km (56 miles) east of Aleppo, while covering fighting between Turkish-backed forces and a Syrian Kurdish militia which is central to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In a speech in the Turkish parliament on Friday, Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit, co-chair of the DEM Party, condemned the killing of the journalists.

An M1 Abrams armored tank on top of a map of Syria (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

"This attack is a crime against humanity," she said. "We call on the Turkish government to immediately address the issue and ensure press protections are upheld."

Turkey's perception of the SDF

Turkish officials did not immediately comment on the incident.

According to the news website Bianet, the two journalists were known for their coverage of the Syrian conflict, including extensive reporting on Kurdish issues and the Islamic State.

Turkey sees the YPG militia, which spearheads the SDF, as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), whose militants have battled the Turkish state for 40 years.