Letting bygones be bygones: Behind the US diplomat's trip to Syria - analysis

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf went to Damascus this week to open the door for engagement with the new Syrian leadership. This comes after the Assad regime collapsed on December 8.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the new Syrian leader was seen as a terrorist by the US and his organization, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was viewed as a terrorist group. Now there is a thaw and the US is willing to let bygones be bygones and move on.

Leaf announced, “We visited Damascus today as the first American diplomats to go in since 2012. It was a short trip, but was a really important opportunity to engage with Syrians and hear from them directly during this watershed moment in Syria’s history.”

She added she was “truly inspired by the resilience and perseverance of the Syrian people we met today. No one understands the challenges ahead better than they do themselves. I appreciated hearing directly from Syrian civil society activists, members of different communities, and other Syrian voices about their vision for the future of their country and how we can help support them.”

She also met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, "to discuss the set of principles agreed upon by the US and our regional partners in Aqaba. We welcomed positive messages, and we will be looking for progress on these principles in actions, not just words."

The US is also searching for missing citizens in Syria. These include Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz.

“Syrians have an unprecedented opportunity to forge a new, freer, and inclusive society that occupies its rightful place both regionally and on the world stage. The US is committed to working with the Syrian people to help seize this historic opportunity,” she said.

International outreach to Syria

The US visit to Damascus comes after many other countries made similar outreach. France, the UK, Germany and other Western countries are opening the door to Syria.

Iraq is re-opening its diplomatic post. Turkey and Doha are rapidly consolidating gains from backing the Syrian opposition.

All the wheels are moving in the direction of Sharaa and his new interim government.

Syria faces many challenges. The US has some 2,000 troops in eastern Syria backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey is threatening to attack these US-backed forces. ISIS also poses a threat and the US carried out a recent airstrike on ISIS in Syria.

Leaf's visit was designed to get rid of one hurdle which was the fact that officially the US was still willing to give a cash reward for the arrest of Sharaa. Now that reward is no more.