Is Lebanon’s government stepping up in Southern Lebanon? - analysis

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is visiting southern Lebanon this week. His trip is important because it reflects an attempt by Lebanon to show that it will adhere to the conditions of the ceasefire from a month ago that ended Israel-Hezbollah fighting. Mikati went to several areas in southern Lebanon, including Marjayoun and other places.

“We look forward to long-term stability in the south through the army carrying out its duties in full cooperation with UNIFIL. Our priority is the full implementation of international resolution 1701, Israel’s withdrawal from the lands it has penetrated, and the cessation of the systematic destruction of villages and its violations,” Mikati said.

Hezbollah's occupation of southern Lebanon

Mikati claimed that the Lebanese army had not “shirked” in its duties but its role is complex. Hezbollah has occupied southern Lebanon for many years and prevented the army from controlling the area. Israel wants Hezbollah removed north of the Litani as it was supposed to do after the 2006 war.

Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun said that "despite all the limited capabilities, the army remained steadfast in its positions and protected civilians. We will complete our mission because we believe in what we are doing,” according to Al-Akhbar media in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Prime Minister also met with UNIFIL commanders and forces in the eastern sector of UNIFIL’s operations in southern Lebanon. It is clear that this visit comes a month after the ceasefire agreement took place and on the eve of Christmas. Civil defense members work as Lebanese army soldiers stand guard at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's Basta neighbourhood, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon November 23, 2024. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

It also comes four months after Israel began Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah. Thousands of Hezbollah members were killed, according to Israeli estimates. Israel’s Defense Minister also visited Lebanon on Sunday and said that Israel would respond to any threat.

He demanded that Hezbollah move north of the Litani. The ceasefire was signed initially for sixty days by which time the IDF is supposed to leave southern Lebanon and the Lebanese army should deploy. Israel also began engineering projects to strengthen border security in the north.

The feeling is that things are entering a new phase in southern Lebanon after a month of a largely successful ceasefire.