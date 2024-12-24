Beaten, hung from the ceiling: Gazans speak out against Hamas brutality - report

As the war steadily continues, some Gazans are risking their safety to share their frustrations with life under Hamas and their hopes for a different future, a Sunday report by The Sunday Times revealed. To protect their safety, all names in the report have been changed.

Yasir, one of those interviewed, expressed anger at the lack of global understanding of everyday Gazans’ perspectives. “Why do others always speak for us?” he asked a sentiment echoed by others in the Times report.

He and his friend Badr are among the founders of Ekhteyar, an anonymous online platform created to provide a space for Gazans to share their thoughts. Launched in August, Ekhteyar (Arabic for “choice”) has already received contributions from over 100 people.

Yasir explained that Gazans are eager to have a platform to voice their frustrations, hopes, and fears. “We need leaders whose love for Palestine outweighs their hatred for the occupation,” one contributor wrote. Another criticized Hamas’s military tactics, arguing that “strength should be measured by the cost of conflict, not the range of rockets.”

The Times report highlights growing discontent with Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 following a violent power struggle with Fatah. Many Gazans feel trapped under its control, and polling cited by the report reflects their disillusionment. The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that support for Hamas has fallen to 35 percent during the current conflict. Separate polling by the Tony Blair Institute suggests that only 7 percent of Gazans want Hamas to govern the territory after the war. Armed terrorists attempt to loot an aid truck in Gaza, September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hicham, a construction worker in his late thirties, said his opinion of Hamas shifted drastically after the October 7 attacks on Israel. “They made a grave mistake,” he said. “They used civilian homes to fire rockets, leaving residents to face the consequences while protecting their members underground.” He added that food and resources were distributed exclusively to Hamas members while civilians starved. His father was killed during the war, and his house was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike after Hamas used it to launch rockets.

Hamas threatens and tortures its own civilians

Criticism of Hamas comes with significant risks. The Times report included accounts of those who posted dissenting views on social media and received threatening messages. Yasir himself was warned by a message purporting to be from Hamas’s electronic crimes unit, which read, “Reduce your Facebook comments so you don’t have to visit us.”

Others described even more severe consequences. Hamza Hawidy, who now lives in Germany, recounted being beaten and detained by Hamas for protesting their policies. “The human rights organizations turned a blind eye,” he said, adding that after his second arrest, he saw no choice but to leave Gaza.

While criticism of Hamas is mounting, Gazans interviewed for the Times report were keen to emphasize that this does not equate to support for Israel’s actions. Yasir and Badr accused some international activists of distorting the Palestinian narrative to align with their ideological agendas. “For some, Gaza is a stage for their own battles,” Yasir said. Badr noted that these activists often ignore the humanity of Gazans, turning their suffering into a spectacle. “To them, Gaza is a reality TV show where our blood fuels their rhetoric,” he added.

Hamas’s rule has left a lasting impact on Gaza. Many residents initially supported the group in 2006, believing it to be a less corrupt alternative to Fatah. But the violent takeover of Gaza in 2007, described by one resident as a “crown drenched in Palestinian blood,” marked a turning point. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Since then, elections have been indefinitely postponed, leaving residents with little hope for political change. The Times documented accounts of torture, such as that of Rami Aman, a peace activist who described being beaten and hung from the ceiling by Hamas. Despite these experiences, Aman continues to advocate for reform and the inclusion of moderate voices.

The individuals interviewed by The Times share a common aspiration: a life free from fear and oppression. “Our dream is not to die for a cause but to live with dignity,” Badr said, summing up the hopes of many Gazans who believe their voices must shape the region’s future.