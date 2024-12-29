Pro-Iran militias in Iraq may move away from Syria border - analysis

Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq may move away from the Syrian border, after using the border area for years to transit into Syria and smuggle weapons to pro-Iran groups in Syria. This is an important development and follows similar reports that the Iraqi militias have temporarily decided to stop targeting Israel. In addition, these militias are facing pressure in Iraq as a result of the fall of the pro-Iran Assad regime.

The militias in Iraq are part of the Popular Mobilization Units, a group of pro-Iran militias that were mostly formed after 2014 to fight ISIS.

However, these groups also have deeper roots in Iraq and the region and form part of the Iranian “axis of resistance” alongside Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The groups include Kataib Hezbollah as well as Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba. Some of them fought the US and some of their leaders have been involved in pro-Iranian terror activities since the 1980s.

In 2018 many of these groups became an official paramilitary arm of Iraq under the umbrella of the PMU. After the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 some of these groups also became part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which used drones to attack Israel. People carry the coffin of an Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah fighter, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Babil Province, during the funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, December 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

Now things are changing, according to a report in The New Arab which is also known as Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. A source has said the Iraqi government is asking these groups to move away from the Syrian border. Most of these groups use an area near Al Qaim in Iraq to move into Syria near Albukamal. They then drive up the road along the western bank of the Euphrates, towards areas such as Al-Mayadeen and Deir Ezzor. This is basically a highway for pro-Iran militias, that stretches toward Lebanon. However, the fall of the Assad regime ended this highway.

A source has told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday that 11 armed factions are currently present in the border area. Apparently some of these are groups that were in Syria and fled the fall of the regime. They may now move “sufficient distances” away from the border with Syria starting this week. “This is the first move by these factions since they entered Iraq and were stationed on the border from the Iraqi side in the towns of Al-Qaim and Hasiba Al-Gharbiya, and the Iraqi Al-Rummanah area,” the report says.

The groups withdrew to Iraq along with thousands of other people form Syria, including Syrian regime troops, who likely changed into civilian clothes and crossed to Iraq. Some of those men then returned to Syria. “Iranians and Afghans who support the Assad regime, entered Iraq,” the report says. The Afghans were part of the Fatimiyun, a group of Shi’ites recruited from Afghanistan to fight in Syria.

An Iraqi military official in the Anbar Operations area of the Iraqi army told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that “the armed factions that entered from Syria…will move a sufficient distance away from the Syrian border, with the presence of sufficient numbers of army forces and border guards in the Iraqi-Syrian strip capable of dealing with any emergency.” Iraq has deployed border forces to Anbar.

These forces are there to prevent chaos from flowing into Iraq from Syria. It is worth noting that historically the Euphrates river valley in Syria has fed chaos in Iraq. After 2003 many jihadists moved down this valley. In 2014 ISIS also sought to threaten Iraq from this area. After 2018 many pro-Iranian militias moved the opposite way, into Syria. Many tribes in Syria have connections to tribes in Anbar province in Iraq.

The point of the report is that the Iraqis want to show that the militias who played a role in Syria will now not just be in Iraq, but will be moved away from the border. This is likely done to re-assure the Syrians. "Iraqi army units and the border guards affiliated with the Ministry of Interior will continue the task of securing the border strip," the report says.

The Ministry of Interior is generally close to the PMU and therefore the replacement of the militias with the Ministry of Interior may mean that the militias are replaced in name only, but remain in some way near the border under new uniforms.

According to the report the militias involved include Kataib Hezbollah, NUjaba, Sayid al-Shuhada and “Al-Awfiya.” The report adds that “they are the factions that the government in Baghdad is facing pressure to remove from the border lands with Syria, as it is one of the decisions to support the current transitional phase in Syria, according to the same source.”

The report also mentions Al-Tanf which is interesting because it is in Syria and is the location of a US garrison. Apparently the militias had operated just outside the garrison’s area of control. The report says 11 militias were located near the border, but only several names are provided. They had operated in “Deir Ezzor, Albu Kamal, [near] Al-Tanf, the outskirts of Al-Busayrah, Mayadin, and the Homs desert.”

Iraqi security officials recently met with the new Syrian leadership. It is assumed that the movement of the militias, or lip service about this is related to “Iraqi messages confirming the government’s good intentions towards the new Syria.”