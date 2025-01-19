Syria’s defense minister rejects SDF proposal for autonomous Kurdish military bloc

Syria’s new defense minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, stated on Sunday that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) cannot retain their own military bloc within the Syrian armed forces. Abu Qasra’s remarks, made during an interview with Reuters in Damascus, reflect the challenges in unifying Syria’s fragmented factions under a single command.

The SDF, which governs a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria, has proposed integrating into the Defense Ministry while maintaining its structure as an independent bloc. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi recently told Saudi Arabia’s Asharq News that their priority is decentralized administration. Abu Qasra firmly dismissed this idea, asserting, “They would enter the Defense Ministry within the hierarchy ... but for them to remain a military bloc ... is not right.” Syrian Kurds stand next to the destroyed statue of Basel al-Assad, the late elder brother of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they celebrate the fall of capital Damascus to anti-government fighters, in the city of Qamishli on December 8, 2024. (credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Friend or foe?

Abu Qasra, appointed defense minister on December 21, aims to consolidate Syria’s numerous factions, including ex-rebel groups, into a unified military structure by March 1. The SDF’s integration, however, remains contentious. Supported by the US as a vital ally against ISIS, the group is seen as a security threat by Turkey.

The defense minister accused the SDF of delaying negotiations, calling their inclusion in the Defense Ministry “a right of the Syrian state.” Abu Qasra’s appointment followed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham’s offensive that toppled Bashar Assad on December 8, further complicating the country’s political and military landscape.

Criticism has also emerged over granting ranks to foreign fighters, including Egyptians and Jordanians. Abu Qasra defended the decision, emphasizing Syria’s urgency in addressing security concerns during the transitional government’s limited term.