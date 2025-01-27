Iran seeks diplomacy amid new Trump administration’s evolving policies

Iran’s government is on a diplomatic outreach push this week as it seeks to orient itself amid the new Trump administration’s policies. The Trump administration is expected to take a tough line on Iran if Iran continues to push proxies to attack US forces in the region. However, the administration may be open to a new deal with Iran as well. Iran knows this, and its government is seeking to shift its gears.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said “that negotiations among neighboring states, including Iran and Afghanistan, are necessary to pave the ground for addressing shared concerns and interests,” Iran’s IRNA state media said on January 27. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, visited Kabul this week.

This is an important mission and is intended to be a breakthrough in Iran-Afghanistan relations. “As to Iran’s concern about its water rights to the Hirmand (Helmand) River, Baghaei mentioned that Afghanistan’s caretaker government pledged to comply with its commitments under the Afghan-Iranian Helmand River-Water Treaty of 1973 and adhere to Islamic and ethical principles in order to respect Iran’s water share,” IRNA noted.

The Iranian Foreign Minister went to Kabul after Mohammed Javad Zarif also went to Davos to pitch Iran’s views there. Zarif downplayed Iran’s movement toward a nuclear weapon, arguing Iran could make other choices. Iran is now pushing to reach out to many countries. This potentially includes the US as well as Turkey, Afghanistan, and the EU, as well as Iran’s recent agreement with Russia. This is all about the economy in Iran as well. Tehran is showcasing its focus on domestic and economic ties. A member of Iranian militia forces (Basij) gestures during an anti-Israeli march in Tehran, Iran, January 10, 2025 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

What has Iran been up to?

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh traveled to Turkey this week. Farzaneh is one of the highest-ranking women in the Iranian administration. She is following up on previous agreements in her work in Turkey. Sadegh arrived in Ankara on Monday at the head of a delegation, Iran’s IRNA said.

In other news , Iran’s Supreme Leader reached out in support of Lebanon. This came after clashes between Lebanese and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. In a more important development, Iran’s state media is expressing interest in the new Trump administration’s “openness” to diplomacy. Iran senses the new administration has less “hawks” in charge and more officials open to discussions with Iran.

Iran has followed the news in the US that reports how the new Trump admin is at odds with former officials such as Brian Hook and Mike Pompeo. Iran thinks this could be the opening it needs. IRNA terms this “an outward refusal to take radical anti-Iran figures on board, US President Donald Trump could be sending signals to Iran that he may be willing to engage with Tehran diplomatically.” IRNA notes, “it is also unclear whether the moves signal a shift in tactics, strategy, or attitude. Tentative as they are, and taken together, they do represent a marked shift from Trump’s last term. The US president has reportedly put his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in charge of the Iran portfolio as well, which US media say suggests Trump is willing to test diplomacy with Tehran.”