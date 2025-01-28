'Netanyahu has no choice but to move forward with deal,' Hamas says

Mediators have begun testing both sides' readiness to begin talks regarding the second phase of the deal, Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri announced on the terrorist group's Telegram on Monday night.

"The mediators have started the process of gauging both sides on whether they are ready to begin the second phase of the agreement, and Netanyahu has no choice but to move forward with this agreement to the end," he stated.

Abu Zuhri also accused Netanyahu of "empty talk" about returning to fighting, saying it was merely for "local consumption."

"The concept of the "day after the war" and the removal of Hamas from the equation no longer exists, and the future of Gaza is purely a Palestinian matter," he added. Displaced Palestinians make their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Regarding the future of the Gaza Strip, Abu Zuhri said there are no administrative problems and welcomes the establishment of a new government agreed upon by Palestinians.

"Gaza does not suffer from an administrative vacuum, and we welcome the formation of a government agreed upon by the Palestinians."

'Return to north Gaza is success'

Another Hamas spokesperson, Hassam Budran, said on Tuesday morning that Hamas "has proven to the world once again that the Palestinians have not and will not leave their homeland no matter how great the sacrifices."

He referred to the return of Gazan civilians to the north of the enclave as a success.

"Today, all attempts by the Israeli occupation and its criminal leaders, headed by the Prime Minister of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to displace our honorable Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, were shattered."

The statements come amid an ongoing hostage deal and ahead of a third release on Thursday, where civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud, soldier Agam Berger, and one unnamed civilian male hostage are set to be returned to Israel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Egypt and Qatar brokered the deal, which began two weeks ago and has so far seen the release of seven Israeli hostages, three civilians and four soldiers.

As part of the deal, a total of 33 of the 97 hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released.