Islamic Jihad publishes video of hostage Arbel Yehoud

Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a video of hostage Arbel Yehoud, 29, on their Telegram channel on Monday night.

The video was seemingly taken two days ago on Saturday 25 January, the day that the four female observer hostages were released. The Hostage Families Forum has asked that the video or screenshots of the video not be made public before Arbel Yehoud’s family reaches their decision.

The video begins with Arbel introducing herself, her date of birth, where she is from, and both her Israeli ID number (teudat zehut) and military ID number.

She also states that she served in the IDF between October 2013 and October 2015.

"To my family: I'm fine," she says. "I miss you so much and hope to be back with you soon, like the other girls who were liberated." Arbel Yehoud and Agam Berger. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Seven female hostages have been released so far, four this weekend and three the week before.

Yehoud then adds that she is being held at with PIJ.

She then addresses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, saying "I ask you do everything you can to ensure that the ceasefire continues as planned, so that all the kidnapped people return home safely and all the Palestinian prisoners can be freed and return home safely."

Hamas violations

This comes after it was revealed on Monday that Yehoud, alongside IDF observation soldier Agam Berger and an additional male hostage will be released on Thursday, in a previously unscheduled hostage transfer.

Israel accused Hamas of breaching the terms of the ceasefire by not releasing Yehoud - a civilian - before releasing the four female soldiers.

In return, Israel said it would not allow Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip - until the release of civilian Arbel Yehoud is arranged.

This is a developing story.