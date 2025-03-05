Can the Arab world’s $53 billion Gaza plan succeed? – analysis

Arab leaders gathered in Cairo on March 4 to discuss a plan for Gaza. The plan that has come out of Egypt envisions some $53 billion being spent on Gaza. The plan is partly in response to US President Donald Trump floating a plan to re-settle many of the people from Gaza.

The result is a plan by the Arab states that, in most contexts, would represent an extraordinary initiative by these countries. However, in the current context, it appears the plan may be dead on arrival. This is unfortunate because it could serve as a foundation for something better.

Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has welcomed the proposal. This would take pressure off Egypt to take in Gazans. However, Israel’s leaders have paid lip service to the Trump plan. This would likely mean some Gazans moving to Egypt. Egypt doesn’t want Gazans because it worries this could destabilize the Egyptian government.

However, despite the decision by so many Arab countries to try to put forward something constructive, the US and Israel don’t see the plan as relevant. “The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance,” US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said after the plan was released. “President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas.

We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region," he added.

PA versus Hamas

Hamas also doesn’t seem to want the plan to come to fruition. Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the group would not give up its arms. “The weapon of the resistance is a red line, and it is not negotiable,” he said. “We will not accept (any deal) to trade it for reconstruction or the entry of aid.”

In contrast, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appeared to accept the plan. He said that elections could be held if the plan moves forward. That would mean the PA would have to have a role in Gaza to organize the elections.

Abbas has remained in power for two decades and seems to refuse to budge from office. This is because if he does go, then it is likely Hamas would try to replace him with a Hamas-backed candidate. The PA would prefer to return its Fatah-led government to Gaza. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea of the PA running Gaza. Officially, Israel doesn’t want the PA or Hamas running Gaza.

Israel has rejected the Egyptian plan. "The statement [regarding the Egyptian plan] continues to rely on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA — Both have repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terrorism, and failure in resolving the issue," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

According to CNN, the Egyptian proposal is ambitious and envisions the development of "shopping malls, an international convention center and even an airport within five years. It also aims to attract tourists by building resorts and enhancing the enclave's Mediterranean coast."

One could argue that the Egyptian plan thus includes some of the Trump concepts of turning Gaza into another Mediterranean Riviera. However, Cairo would never want Gazans to be displaced. The unified stance of the Arab states now makes this clear. They believe there is strength in their unity. They don’t want to pick a fight with the Trump administration. This is even more true after seeing how the Trump administration has turned on Ukraine. Egypt, which receives US aid, would never want to get a similar dressing down.

The question regarding the Egyptian plan is whether it will now be rejected while serving as a starting point for more discussions or whether it will fade from memory. The Arab states have come together in the past with proposals that did not pan out. For instance, in 2002 in Beirut, a total of 22 Arab states gathered to back the Arab Peace Initiative during the Second Intifada. This initiative also did not pan out.