SDF chief open to support from Israel

If Israel can "prevent attacks against us and stop the killing of our people, we welcome that and appreciate it," the Commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, stated during an interview with a BBC journalist, according to reports on Wednesday.

"Israel is a force with influence in the US, the West, and the [Middle East] region," Abdi added, in response to Jiyar Gol's question if SDF would accept support from Israel.

"We welcome anyone in the world who can help support our rights and protect our achievements," Abdi clarified, also stating, "let me give a general answer. We welcome support from anyone."

These statements followed Jiyar Gol's comment that "there are reports of contact between Rojava and Israel," and that "Israel's Foreign Minister has repeatedly asked for support for the Kurds in Syria."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in September 2024 that Israel is in contact with several Syrian rebel groups, including members of the Druze and Kurdish communities, following the fall of the Assad regime, according to Israeli media. Syrian Kurds hold flags as they gather after Turkey's jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan called on his Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to lay down its arms on Thursday, a move that could end its 40-year conflict with Ankara and have far-reaching political and security consequences for the region, (credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)

SDF's formation

The SDF was formed with US backing in 2015 to help fight ISIS, and remains closely aligned with US Central Command (CENTCOM) today.

The SDF includes Arabs, Christians, and other groups, but its main component is Kurdish fighters. These fighters defeated ISIS in most of Syria in 2019, after years of tough fighting. However, Turkey opposes the SDF and accuses it of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara views as a terrorist group.

CENTCOM commander General Michael Kurilla met with Adbi in January to discuss anti-ISIS operations and the detention of over 9,000 ISIS members in SDF-held territory.

The precarious situation of Kurdish forces in Syria, where Islamist rebels ousted Assad after 13 years of civil war, as well as uncertainty about Turkey's intentions, have left many Kurds anxious about the way ahead.

