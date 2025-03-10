Sharaa says he will crackdown on mass killings that 'threaten unity' of Syria

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said mass killings of members of ousted President Bashar al-Assad's minority sect were a threat to his mission to unite the country, and promised to punish those responsible, including his own allies if necessary, he told Reuters in a Monday interview.

"Syria is a state of law. The law will take its course on all," he said.

"We fought to defend the oppressed, and we won't accept that any blood be shed unjustly, or goes without punishment or accountability, even among those closest to us."

His interview with Reuters comes after the Syrian government said it tried to handle waves of violence against the Alawite minority that saw nearly 1,000 people killed.

The newly appointed president said that the riots were an "expected challenge" after the fall of former president Bashar Assad, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Alawites targeted, hundreds die

Sharaa's government reportedly launched a military offensive against the "remnants of the al-Assad militia," which targeted strongholds of the Alawite minority. The religious group, of which Assad was a member, was largely loyal to the former president and has reportedly been resisting the new government.

While he blamed the outbreak of violence in recent days on a former military unit loyal to Assad's brother and an unspecified foreign power, he acknowledged that in response, "many parties entered the Syrian coast and many violations occurred."

"It became an opportunity for revenge" for years of pent-up grievances, he said, although he said the situation had since been largely contained.

Sharaa said 200 members of the security forces had been killed in the unrest, while declining to say the overall death toll pending an investigation, which an independent committee will conduct announced on Sunday before his interview.

The unrest of recent days, the bloodiest since Assad was ousted, was his biggest setback as he seeks international legitimacy to fully lift US and other Western sanctions and assert his rule over a country fractured by 14 years of war.

His forces rode into the capital pledging to rule for all of Syria's communities - Sunnis, Alawites, Druze, Christians, Shi'ites, Kurds, and Armenians - while trying to assuage domestic and foreign concern over his extremist Islamist background.

'My chest still tightens in the palace'

In the rest of the interview, Sharaa also said that his government had had no contact with the United States since President Donald Trump had taken office. He repeated pleas for Washington to lift sanctions imposed in the Assad era.

He also held out the prospect of restoring relations with Moscow, Assad's backer throughout the war, which is trying to retain two major military bases in Syria.

He rejected criticism from Israel, which has established a buffer zone in southern Syria since Assad was toppled. And he said he aimed to resolve differences with Kurds, including by meeting the head of a Kurdish-led group long backed by Washington.

The former al-Qaeda associated terrorist said that he still feels the pain that was caused by the Assad regime in his new role.

"To be honest, my chest tightens in this palace. I'm astonished by how much evil against society emanated from every corner," Sharaa said.

Three months in, joy at Assad's ouster has largely been replaced by concern over the formidable challenges at home.

The economy remains in tatters, and large parts of the country, including its oil-rich northeast, are out of state control.

Sharaa recognized the violence of the past days threatened to derail his attempt to bring Syria together.

It "will impact this path," Sharaa said, but he vowed to "rectify the situation as much as we can."

To do that, Sharaa has set up an independent committee - the first body created by him that includes Alawites - to probe the killings within 30 days and bring perpetrators to account.

A second committee was set up "to preserve civil peace and reconciliation, because blood begets more blood," he added.

Sharaa declined to answer whether foreign jihadist fighters and other allied Islamist factions or his own security forces were involved in the mass killings, saying these were matters for investigation.

Syrians have circulated graphic videos of executions by fighters on social media, some of which have been verified by Reuters, including one showing at least 20 dead men in a town. Sharaa said the fact-finding committee would examine the footage.

The killings have shaken to the core Syria's coastal towns and cities of Latakia, Banyas and Jableh, forcing thousands of Alawites to flee to mountainous villages or cross the border into Lebanon.

Sharaa said Assad loyalists belonging to the 4th Division of Assad's brother, Maher, and an allied foreign power had triggered the clashes on Thursday "to foment unrest and create communal discord."

He did not identify the foreign power, but pointed to "parties that had lost out from the new reality in Syria," an apparent reference to long-time Assad ally Iran, whose embassy in Damascus is still closed. Tehran has rejected any suggestion it was involved in the violence.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey have strongly backed Sharaa amid the violence, while former Assad ally Russia expressed deep concern, and Iran said no group should be “oppressed”.

Washington blamed "radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis."

Syria-US relations

Sharaa said security and economic prosperity were directly tied to lifting US sanctions imposed against Assad.

"We cannot establish security in the country with sanctions still in place against us."

But there has not been any direct contact with Trump's administration in the nearly two months since he took office, amid skepticism over Sharaa's former Al Qaeda ties.

When asked why, he said: "The Syrian file is not on US's list of priorities. You should ask this question to them. Syria's door is open."

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing with Moscow over its military presence in the two strategic Mediterranean military bases, Tartous Naval Base and Hmeimin air base.

Sharaa said Moscow and Damascus had agreed to review all former agreements, but there had not yet been enough time to get into details.

"We do not want there to be a rift between Syria and Russia, and we do not want the Russian presence in Syria to pose a danger or threat to any country in the world, and we want to preserve these deep strategic relations," he added.

Ties with Moscow were so key that "we tolerated the (Russian) bombardment and did not target them directly in order to make room for meetings and dialog between us and them after liberation," he said.

He declined to confirm whether he had asked Moscow to hand over Assad. Russia has been an ally of Syria for decades and a key supplier of fuel and grain. Reuters reported last week that Moscow had sent a tanker full of diesel to Syria in spite of US sanctions.

Hundreds of thousands died in Syria's civil war, and half the population was displaced. Western countries, Arab states, and Turkey initially backed the rebels, while Russia, Iran, and militias loyal to Tehran backed Assad in a theater for proxy conflicts.

Since Assad's ouster, Turkish-backed groups have clashed with Kurdish forces that control much of Syria's oil-rich northeast. Damascus has yet to impose its authority there amid ongoing talks with the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, who said the recent violence justified their concerns over integration.

Sharaa said he wanted a negotiated resolution and would meet with Abdi.

Government control is also weak in Syria's south, where Israel has proclaimed a demilitarized zone and threatened to target Sharaa's forces if they deploy.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday called Sharaa "a jihadist terrorist of the al-Qaeda school who is committing horrifying acts against a civilian population."

Sharaa dismissed increasingly belligerent Israeli threats and Katz's comments as "nonsense."

"They are the last ones who can talk," he said, noting the Israeli killing of tens of thousands of people in Gaza and Lebanon over the past 18 months.

SDF sign merger into centralized institutions

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, largely formed by Syrian citizens from a Kurdish background, who hold a lot of influence in the northeast of Syria, signed an agreement to integrate into the Sharaa-led government's security forces, Syrian State News agency (SANA) reported on Monday.

The agreement came after a meeting between Sharaa and SDF leader General Mazloum Adbi.

SANA published the terms of the agreement, which included the following:

Firstly, the government will guarantee the rights of all Syrians to representation and participation in politics, regardless of ethnic background or religion.

Secondly, the government recognizes the Kurds as an indigenous Syrian community with rights to citizenship and constitutional guarantees.

Thirdly, there will be a nationwide ceasefire.

Fourthly, all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria will be integrated into the Syrian state, including border crossings, the airport, and oil and gas fields.

Fifthly, displaced Syrians will be allowed to return to their towns and villages with the government guaranteeing their protection.

Finally, SDF will support the Sharaa-led government in its fight against remnants of Assad's government, including loyalists, and all other threats to the government's security and unity.

Corinne Baum and James Genn contributed to this report