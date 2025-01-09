Hezbollah may resume fighting after ceasefire expires, Israeli officials fear

Israeli officials are worried Hezbollah might resume fighting once the first phase of the ceasefire ends on January 27, an official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

They fear that the terrorist group might pick up arms again if the IDF doesn’t withdraw to the agreed-upon points in southern Lebanon.

Since the ceasefire was signed on November 27, there have not been any reports of direct confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah fighters, though each accused the other of violating parts of the deal.

Officials now fear that once the 60-day ceasefire expires – seven days after US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be sworn into office – that might change. Israeli soldiers operate near the northern border with Lebanon, on February 21, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Lebanese Army preparing to withdraw

Sources told the Post that the Lebanese Army is preparing to withdraw from the western area of southern Lebanon.

Although the Biden administration has maintained that deployment is going as planned, Israeli officials say it is slow and will result in Israel needing to stay in southern Lebanon beyond the agreed-upon 60 days.

Authorities noted that the Lebanese Army is failing in its mission to dismantle Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including the terrorist group’s weapons.