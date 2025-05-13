How did Hamas terrorists get the Austrian rifles seen in hostage handoff - analysis

When Hamas terrorists released Edan Alexander on May 12, they chose to pose with him and a member of the Red Cross. It appears that two of the men in the photo are Hamas, because they have green headbands, and another is from Palestinian Islamic Jihad. These groups work together in Gaza and have often appeared at ceremonies releasing hostages.

What caught some people’s attention on May 12 was the fact that the men were all posing with the same type of rifle: an Austrian Steyr AUG.

The rifles stand out because they don’t look like the more common AK-47 that Hamas members usually use in Gaza. They are also very different than the M-4 or M-16 type rifles that are common in the IDF and which have shown up increasingly among terrorist groups. The Steyr uses a 5.56×45mm cartridge, which means it is similar to the ammunition being used in Israel, as opposed to the 7.62×39mm used by the AK.

The rifles look strange because they don’t appear as bulky as the M-4 and AKs we are used to seeing. They have a kind of futuristic look, but they also look a bit dainty for the conflict. Nevertheless, they have been used in the Middle East since the late 1970s and in Tunisia, Morocco, and other countries, including Oman.

According to the online firearms expert social media account Calibre Obscura, the Steyr AUG has been seen in Gaza in the past. In 2020, Calibre Obscura posted about it in the hands of the terrorist group DFLP. This post postulated it had come from Tunisia by way of Libya and then was smuggling through Sinai. Hamas terrorists parade as they prepare to hand over hostages. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

As such, the appearance of the rifles is not unique. However, it is strange that all three men chose to hold the same type of rifle. It’s not the first time this has happened. Hamas members also held Tavor rifles, which are made in Israel, back in January during a hostage release. The insinuation at the time was that they had somehow captured these from Israel.

Hamas wants to show Israel how far its access can reach

Hamas, therefore, clearly choreographs these events, and the type of rifle is important. They want to show they have access to weapons from all over the world. They also want to show they can standardize the weapons in terms of handing them out to various groups. Hamas wants to portray itself as a normal military group, not just an armed militia where everyone brings their various guns from home.