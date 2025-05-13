Trump in Saudi Arabia signalling to Israel its time to turn page on Syria - analysis

US President Donald Trump announced in Saudi Arabia that he hoped the new government in Syria would embrace peace. He said, “My administration has taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade.”

Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would meet with his Syrian counterpart in Turkey later in the week. Trump also said he had discussed Syria with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

He had also spoken with Turkey’s president. Trump said he would “order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance.” The US president is moving quickly, as part of his doctrine, to make changes in the Middle East that are in line with his vision. The vision is one of peace, stability, and change.

The US president had already made waves before arriving in the region. He had ended US strikes on the Houthis, and he had worked to free American hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity. There were rumors before he arrived in Saudi Arabia that he would meet the new president of Syria.

Trump has now moved with lightning speed to aid Syria so that it can get access to investment for development. After a decade and a half of civil war with millions displaced, Syria needs this. The new administration in Damascus has also done a deal with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Syria to integrate them into the new government. US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman shake hands during a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

There are challenges in Syria. The new administration of President Ahmed al-Shara’a has faced difficulty reining in some extremist groups who have attacked minorities. There have been clashes with the Alawites and Druze. Shara’a moved to prevent clashes with the Kurds. He hosted Kurdish SDF leader Mazlum Abdi in Damascus in March. The US military, which backs the SDF to fight ISIS, was helpful in backing these meetings. As such, the main US role in Syria is already helping to broker deals with Damascus.

It was only a matter of time before the White House might come around and see the possibilities. For Trump, this can mean ending the US role in Syria and drawing down forces, something he wanted to do back in 2018 and 2019 during his first term.

Turkey, Trump, and Al Sharaa

Trump also listens to Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is a keen supporter of Sharaa. In addition, Shara’a’s first foreign visit was to Saudi Arabia. As such, it is clear that Riyadh and Ankara both want the US to engage Damascus. Trump is a risk taker and deal maker. He also believes in personal discussions. That is why the talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Erdogan were vital to making the new US policy happen. It is possible Trump will meet Shara’a as well.

Arab News reported that “Al-Shara’a is set to become the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since the late Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000.” This would be a huge game-changer for the region.

Israel now appears to be pursuing an unhelpful policy in Syria in terms of the bombing campaign and rhetoric against Shara’a. Officials in Jerusalem have slammed Shara’a as a “jihadist” and threatened to intervene. They have threatened Shara’a several times, carrying out an airstrike near the Syrian presidential palace. This kind of belligerent behavior is less welcome, as many countries want to see Syria succeed.

Syria has had 14 years of war; more bombing is not seen as necessary or helpful. While Israel’s stated policy is to help the Druze, the fact is that bombing likely does not actually help them. In addition, the IDF has pushed into a buffer zone, and this has caused friction with Syrians in southern Syria. Israel’s prime minister has said he wants to see southern Syria demilitarized.

Now things may be changing. The UAE is reportedly trying to broker a deal between Israel and Syria. There is talk of Damascus doing outreach. This could all mean a change of tone in Jerusalem and a decision to end the airstrikes. Airstrikes are not a substitute for regional strategy.

The last 19 months of war that began with the Hamas October 7 attack were an attempt, in part, by Iran to derail the Abraham Accords. Getting away from airstrikes and back into the game of diplomacy could help smooth the way for the Accords to grow. Trump is signaling that it’s time to turn the page on Syria.