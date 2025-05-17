Officials from Israel and Syria held direct talks in Azerbaijan - CNN

Officials from the new Syrian leadership and Israel had recently held direct talks in Azerbaijan, an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations told CNN in a report on Friday.

Among the Israeli officials was the IDF Operations Directorate chief, Maj.-Gen. Oded Basyuk, according to CNN's source. The IDF official met with representatives of the new Syrian government alongside Turkish officials.

When asked by CNN, the IDF said that none of its officials had direct talks with any Syrian representatives, but did not comment on whether the recent talks in Azerbaijan took place.

Syria also allegedly expressed interest in joining Abraham Accords

The CNN report came the same day that The Media Line obtained details from sources describing a tentative framework approved by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa that would see Syria join the Abraham Accords. The talks are being mediated by Arab and international actors.

Sharaa reportedly defended the agreement, citing a "desire to break out of isolation and open up to a new era of peace and development.” Major-general Oded Basyuk attends a Knesset committee in Jerusalem on July 18, 2023. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The framework includes Israel's and Syria's mutual recognition of sovereignty, establishment of formal diplomatic relations, with ambassadorial exchanges and embassies in each capital, and a formal end to hostilities.

These reports come a week and a half after Sharaa said that the country had other indirect talks with Israel as IDF strikes continued to target Syria in order to "calm the situation."

Sharaa didn't disclose who was mediating the talks.

Reuters reported the United Arab Emirates has set up a backchannel for talks between Israel and Syria.

Trump's meeting with Sharaa

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump urged Shaara to sign the Abraham Accords with Israel during their meeting ahead of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh.

Trump also urged Sharaa to “tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria, deport Palestinian terrorists, and help the US prevent the resurgence of ISIS.”

The meeting between the two came a day after Trump lifted sanctions on Syria.

Shaara did express interest in joining the Abraham Accords last month while meeting with US Representative Cory Mills "under the correct conditions."

Mills told Bloomberg that he laid out the Trump administration's demands in order for sanctions against Damascus to be lifted.

Reuters, Amichai Stein, and Rizik Alabi/The Media Line contributed to this report.