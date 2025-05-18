PKK disarmament talks could reshape Iraq, Syria and Turkey relations - analysis

According to Erbil-based Rudaw media in Iraq “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country is engaged in talks with its neighbors on disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).” this is an important development and one of the affects of the decision by the PKK to end its conflict with Turkey. The PKK said last Monday, May 12, that it had decided to “dissolve its organizational structure and end the armed struggle.” It is not clear when this will happen.

“Discussions are ongoing with our counterparts in neighboring countries regarding how the terrorists beyond our borders will surrender their weapons," Erdogan has said. "The complete disarmament of the terrorist organization, the full implementation of the dissolution decision, and the abandonment of illegality are essential requirements," he noted.

The PKK was founded in 1978 and engaged in a long conflict with Turkey’s government. The PKK was not only active in Turkey but also in neighboring countries where it had supporters among Kurdish communities. This included support in Syria, Iraq, and Iran. In most of these countries, the PKK operated under a variety of names, often establishing various political parties and armed groups.

This model grew out of the PKK’s Marxist and Community roots, and it also developed in the 1970s and 1980s when other similar groups would often have an “armed wing” and a political wing. This was the model that the IRA also had, and also the model that groups such as the Palestinian PFLP pursued. As such, the PKK was never simply one entity; it was a variety of linked groups.

From Ankara’s perspective, most of these groups were all the same. Turkey views the YPG in Syria, for instance, as being part of the PKK. It also accuses the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria of being linked to the YPG and PKK. Turkey has invaded parts of northern Syria to fight the PKK. It has also established a dozen or more bases in northern Iraq, depopulating areas near the border as part of its war. Turkey has even carried out airstrikes in Sinjar, targeting members of the Yazidi minority who Turkey claims are linked to the PKK. A person celebrates, after the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls much of Syria's oil-rich northeast, signed a deal agreeing to integrate into Syria's new state institutions, the Syrian presidency said on Monday, in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)

The result of the Turkey-PKK war has been incredible harm to civilians in Turkey, as well as Iraq and Syria. Many people have been caught in the crossfire, and Ankara has often justified killing unarmed activists as part of this war. For instance, Hevrin Khalaf, a female political activist, was murdered by Ankara-backed extremist groups in Syria in 2019. Kurds were also expelled from Afrin in Syria in 2018. In Turkey, the government has also replaced Kurdish mayors and imprisoned them, claiming they are “terrorists” merely for being associated with left-leaning parties that Ankara claims are linked to the PKK.

More peace in many place across Middle East

The end of the war could therefore lead to more peace in many places. Rudaw noted that the move to dissolve by the PKK, “widely seen to include its disarmament, has been welcomed by regional and Western countries. The report notes that “Basim al-Awadi, spokesperson for the Iraqi government, said on Friday that Baghdad is willing to receive their weapons. He also said that a potential PKK disarmament would boost Ankara-Baghdad relations and that if the process is done properly, ‘this will certainly be encouraging and a factor in the withdrawal of all foreign forces from northern Iraq, that is, from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.’”

It is possible that the next step could lead to peace and stability in both Iraq and Syria. The SDF runs eastern Syria, and the SDF has now agreed to integrate with the new government in Damascus. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad has conducted in-depth discussions with the Turkish authorities regarding next steps for the PKK, the Rudaw report said. “There are specific visions, and there will be cooperation between the federal government in Baghdad, the Turkish government, and the Kurdistan Regional Government to deal with this important decision. We hope that this decision will be a step toward achieving peace and stability in Turkey and the region,” Hussein recently said.

Much remains unclear. However, if Ankara moves with seriousness and seeks peace, then it could lead to a reduction of tensions in the region. A lot is at stake. For instance, both Iraq and Syria would benefit from having Turkish troops withdraw. Politics at home in Turkey can also be transformed.