Iraq's $20m. pledge to Gaza, Lebanon highlights its goal to be leading Arab state - analysis

Iraq has pledged $20 million for both Gaza and Lebanon reconstruction, according to a report from Baghdad. The pledge came as part of the Arab League summit that began on Saturday.

This is important because it shows how Iraq is trying to position itself again as a leader in the Arab world and seeking to have influence. Iraq has been weakened by division and economic problems over the last decades.

Invaded by the US in 2003, the country suffered a long insurgency and then an invasion by ISIS. Since 2017, it has regained some stability.

Iraq hosted the Arab League this weekend. The goal of the meeting was to agree on some common policies regarding conflicts in the region. This included discussions about Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani said in his opening speech at the Arab League summit in Baghdad on Saturday that the country would provide money for reconstruction.

"Iraq pledges a contribution of $20m. for the reconstruction of Gaza and another $20m. for the reconstruction of brotherly Lebanon," Sudani said, adding, "We have called - and continue to call - for serious and responsible Arab action to save Gaza and reactivate UNRWA's role in both Gaza and the West Bank."

Bringing Arab countries together on issue of Gaza, Lebanon

Iraq has sought to spotlight the war in Gaza and to bring Arab countries together on this issue. Syria and other issues were also discussed during the meeting. The summit was well attended, but some Arab leaders did not show up, including Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, since the pro-Iran voices in Iraq opposed his attendance.

The WHO has expressed concern about Gaza and Israel’s recent planned offensive. “The plan recently announced by Israeli authorities to deliver food and other essential items across Gaza via proposed distribution sites is grossly inadequate to meet the immediate needs of over two million people.”

It’s not clear how Iraq’s money will reach Gaza as the war is ongoing. Clearly a ceasefire would need to come into effect, and the war would need to mostly end for this to happen.