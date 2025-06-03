GHF names Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore as Executive Chairman amid expanding aid efforts

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Tuesday appointed Reverend Dr. Johnnie Moore as executive chairman of the US-run aid organization.

Moore was appointed twice by US President Donald Trump to serve as a Commissioner on the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the statement on his appointment said.

Moore was interviewed by The Jerusalem Post earlier in May, where he spoke about Evangelical Christians and support for Israel.

"However, you slice it, about 80-90% of those Evangelicals around the world would think well of the Jewish people and Israel," he explained.

He also discussed the importance of Evangelical voices since the October 7 massacre. Palestinians carry aid supplies which they received from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in the central Gaza Strip, May 29, 2025. (credit: Ramadan Abed/Reuters)

"Since October 7, the Evangelical community has really taken responsibility to speak up," he said.

While there has been considerable pressure from politicians and activists against those speaking in favor of Israel over the past year, Moore said that "I don't know a single Evangelical that flinched in the face of all of that," further noting the confidence the community has in Israel.

"We believe the Jewish community is strong. We believe the State of Israel is strong. We believe the State of Israel can handle itself, even if the United States weren't there," Moore said.

GHF operations since the beginning of aid distribution

According to the GHF, since launching operations on May 26, 2025, over 7 million meals have been distributed in Gaza. They noted that no trucks were seized, no mass diversions occurred, and no incidents of violence were recorded at distribution sites.

GHF also denied on Sunday that the IDF attacked a food distribution point near Rafah, contradicting widely circulated Hamas reports.