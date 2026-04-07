Several gunmen opened fire near the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, in a suspected Islamic State-linked attack.

The consulate is located in Istanbul's Besiktas District. It remains unclear at this time if the consulate was targeted during the incident. A spokesperson for Israel's Foreign Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that the consulate is not staffed.

Video footage showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in blood.

Turkish Interior Minister appears to indicate ISIS link

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci noted that the attack involved three individuals and an armed clash with police officers.

One of the three gunmen was killed, and the other two were wounded.

The authorities later revealed the terrorists to be brothers Onur C., Enes C. who were arrested, and Yunus E.S, who was killed at the scene.

Ciftci reported that Yunus had "ties to an organization that exploits religion." Separately, Turkish journalist Mehmet Karatas and Turkey's NTV confirmed this to be ISIS.

A strong armed police presence is always maintained in the area near the Israeli consulate, Reuters noted. Television footage showed armed police patrolling in the area after the shooting.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek stated that he has assigned three investigators to look into the incident, acknowledging that it took place outside the Israeli consulate, while not commenting on whether the incident was antisemitic or anti-Zionist in nature.

"The investigation is being conducted meticulously and in a multifaceted manner," Gurlek wrote on X/Twitter.

The Post reached out to both the Istanbul Police and the Israeli Embassy in Ankara for comments.

The Foreign Ministry stated that it "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack on the consulate in Istanbul.

"We appreciate the Turkish security forces’ swift action in thwarting this attack," a foreign ministry statement read.