Airlines should continue to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon and remain cautious across the region despite the framework deal between Washington and Tehran, because violations remained possible, the EU aviation safety agency EASA said.

EASA said on Wednesday it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for the region until July 1.

Short-term violations of the US-Iran ceasefire remain possible, in particular in and around the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring airspace, the agency said.

The agency also flagged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, creating the potential for military activity impacting the airspace of Lebanon.

EASA said all operators must exercise caution and take potential risks into account when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

A Wizz Air flight on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion Airport following a security risk, February 8, 2026. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

US planes can 'fly over Tehran' safely, Trump says

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian airspace was safe for US aircraft during a speech given ahead of the midterm elections in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

American planes can "fly over Tehran," Trump said. "Nothing will happen."

"We're doing great," the US president added. "Nineteen million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. That's the largest amount of oil that's passed through the Strait in its history."