Bank Hapoalim inks agreements with UAE financial giants

Bank Hapoalim has signed two agreements with financial entities in the United Arab Emirates aimed at increasing its presence in the Middle East and North Africa.The first agreement was signed with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) which will lead to cooperation with Bank Hapoalim across financial services activities. DIFC is a leading international financial hub in the Middle East and home to the largest, most developed financial and FinTech ecosystems in the region. Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading financial center in the UAE capital. Under the agreements, Bank Hapoalim will work with DIFC and ADGM and their global network of banks and financial centers. The alliances will enable Bank Hapoalim to access banking and innovation opportunities in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia through the DIFC and ADGM platforms. “The agreement signed with Dubai International Financial Centre is an important milestone. We hope to serve, extend and strengthen the financial relationship between our two countries,” said Dov Kotler, CEO of Bank Hapoalim. “It will provide Israeli FinTech entrepreneurs with a gateway to the dynamic and vibrant Dubai ecosystem, and help foster cross-border innovation. It is an honor to be the first Israeli bank to construct this important bridge for innovation,” he added.Work on the agreements was led by Bank Hapoalim executives Asaf Azulay and Keren Mazur.The second agreement was with the
Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said he was pleased to welcome Bank Hapoalim as a global partner. Dhaher Bin Dhaher Al Mheiri from ADGM said he was happy to welcome in a "new era in the Middle East that enables fintech initiatives and technological cooperation."