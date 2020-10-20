The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel, UAE, US launch joint fund in Jerusalem during first state visit

The Abraham Fund will be launched with an office in Jerusalem and a $3 bn. starting trilateral investment.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 13:52
United Arab Emirates delegates wave to the departing El Al plane at the end of IsraelUAE normalization talks in Abu Dhabi on September 1 (photo credit: EL AL)
United Arab Emirates delegates wave to the departing El Al plane at the end of IsraelUAE normalization talks in Abu Dhabi on September 1
(photo credit: EL AL)
The US, Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced the establishment of a joint regional development fund based in Jerusalem during the first-ever visit of a government delegation from Abu Dhabi in Israel on Tuesday.
The Abraham Fund – derived from the Abraham Accords, as the peace between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain is known – will be launched with an office in Jerusalem and a $3 bn. starting trilateral investment to promote economic cooperation and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa.
The fund “is a manifestation of the new spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries, as well as their common will to advance the region,” a statement from the US Embassy in Israel said.
It will invest in “people-focused investments,” including in increased regional trade, strategic infrastructure projects, energy security and agricultural productivity.
US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler announced the fund on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion Airport, where a ceremony was held in honor of the first Emirati government delegation to Israel, led by UAE Financial Affairs Minister Obaid Humaid Al Tayer.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “asked us to come to do everything we could to turn the words of the accords into action and invest behind these accords and support other countries as they support these accords,” Boehler said. “People are tired of the same and want economic security and jobs that come from enduring peace.”
Boehler said progress had been made on two projects, "MedRed," a preliminary deal with Israeli pipeline company EPAC to transport oil from the UAE to Europe via a pipeline connected the Red Sea from Eilat to the Mediterranean at the Ashdod port, and an effort to modernize checkpoints for Palestinians in Israel and Jordan.
Among the agreements Israel and the UAE signed on Tuesday was one allowing for travel between the countries without a visa, the first agreement of its kind between Israel and an Arab state.
The others agreements were on protecting investments, science and technological cooperation, and regular flights between the countries.
“We are making history in a way that will stand for generations,” Netanyahu said. “This meeting shows the region and the entire world the benefit of having friendly, peaceful, normal relations. Ultimately it will be so much better working together as friends.”
Netanyahu spoke of the spirit of “Abraham, Avraham, Ibrahim,” saying the Biblical Patriarch’s name in English, Hebrew and Arabic being behind the agreements.
Business ties between Israel and the UAE’s “many, many talented entrepreneurs will benefit peace,” he added, in what was the theme of all the remarks made at the ceremony.
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that the Abraham Accords mark “direct economic ties between two of the Middle East’s most thriving, advanced economies.
“With greater economic prosperity comes stronger security,” Mnuchin added. “The US, Israel and the UAE share a similar outlook regarding threats and opportunities in the region.”
Al Tayer said he was honored to lead the UAE’s first government delegation to Israel, which would “deepen bilateral understanding, capitalizing on bouth countries’ leadership and the great opportunities ahead.”
Touting the UAE’s economic advancement and the importance of the agreements signed with Israel, Al Tayer said the Abraham Accords will “achieve prosperity and growth for our economies and our people.”
Mnuchin, Boehler and US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz flew with the UAE delegation from Abu Dhabi to Israel.
Berkowitz tweeted a photo of his boarding pass, as well as Etihad Airways Captain Naeem Alameri, the pilot, saying: "This is an historical movement for UAE country and Israel, and we are looking forward to salaam” – the Arabic word for peace – “in the future."


