Belgian conviction of Iran diplomat for bomb plot is a milestone

Iran’s use of diplomats to plan terror attacks is very unusual – most countries do not use diplomats to plan terror attacks.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 15:22
Police officers stand guard before a trial of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France, at the entrance to the court building in Antwerp, Belgium November 27, 2020. (photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
An Iranian diplomat has been convicted of a bomb plot. He was alleged to have tried to support the bombing of a major French opposition event. Assadollah Assadi was convicted and given a 20-year sentence in Belgium. He worked at the Iranian embassy in Vienna.
This is an important milestone and turning point that sheds light on how Iran uses its embassies to spread terror in Europe. For many years, Iranians have used their diplomatic cover to hatch plots, including kidnappings, and alleged support for terror or assassinations. But European countries often did not convict people or refused to go after the Iranian intelligence networks in some cases, not wanting repercussions.
Iran has become more brazen in recent years. It has spread terror across the continent and has networks operating from Scandinavia to Austria and through the low countries to France. 
Other Iranian diplomats have been charged, involving joint operations from Germany, France and Belgium police, according to reports. "The ruling shows two things: [that] a diplomat doesn't have immunity for criminal acts... and the responsibility of the Iranian state in what could have been carnage," prosecution lawyer Georges-Henri Beauthier told Reuters outside the court.
Iran media followed the case closely. According to the Tasnim news agency, quoting Euronews, “a Belgian court sentenced our country's diplomat Assadollah Assadi to 20 years in prison for allegedly attempting to bomb a gathering of a terrorist group of hypocrites in Paris. Earlier, our Foreign Ministry considered the detention of Assadollah Assadi a complete violation of international conventions. The other defendants in the case [were sentenced]: Nasimeh Naami to 18 years, Amir Saadouni to 15 years and Mehrdad Arefani to 17 years in prison,” Tasnim notes.  
Germany charged the Iranian diplomat in 2018. “German prosecutors charged an Iranian diplomat with working as a foreign spy and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an alleged bomb plot against a meeting of Iranian exiles in France,” noted DW. “Assadollah Assadi was arrested in the German town of Aschaffenburg in early July after Belgian police issued a European Arrest Warrant against him.”
The Belgium police found explosives in a car that were to be used in an attack. “Prosecutors said Assadi, who is based in the Austrian capital of Vienna, is a member of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, which is tasked with monitoring domestic and foreign opposition groups.”
Iran’s use of diplomats to plan terror attacks is very unusual – most countries do not use diplomats to plan terror attacks.
It is part of the way Iran’s regime behaves internationally, ignoring laws and norms. It has mined ships, used rockets to attack Israel, illegally moved weapons all over the Middle East and violated the nuclear deal. It also hijacks ships and kidnaps people. In every way, Iran behaves with impunity as if it is above the law.
The ruling in Europe appears to be a milestone and a setback for the regime. It comes at a bad time for an Iran that is trying to burnish its image. 


