Bennett makes water overture to Jordan ahead of Washington visit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made an overture to Jordan and agreed to the sale of 50 million cubic meters of water for the parched country that is host to millions of refugees.

The story was reported by Hebrew website Ynet and confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.

It's the largest such agreed upon sale since the 1994 peace treaty which provides for an automatic annual allocation of 55 million cubic meters of water on an annual basis at 3 cent a cubic meter.

"Israel has never sold such large quantities of water to Jordan," said the Israel director of EcoPeace Middle East Gideon Bromberg, who has long been involved in regional watt issues.

"It's a reflection of a potential game changer" moment that has occurred, where both both sides now have an opportunity to create a healthier joint political environment, he said.

The water sale comes just weeks after Bennett was sworn into office and in advance of separate trips both he and Jordan's King Abdullah plan to make to Washington this summer for their first independent visits with US President Joe Biden.

Jordan had asked for an annual allocation of 50 million cubic meters for five years, but Bennett gave an initial approval through 2022.

After that the request would have to be reviewed based in part on the water levels in the Kinneret otherwise known as the Sea of Galilee, which at present allow for such a water sale.

The Hashemite Kingdom has turned to Bennett with a water purchase request through the Israel-Jordan Joint Water Committee.

The price tag for the water sale is still unknown. Past sales, such as the expansion of the annual water allocation by 10 million cubic meter in 2010 and the 3 million cubic meters allocation to Jordan in April of this year, placed the water price at 40 cents per cubic meter.

Relations with Jordan, one of Israel's key strategic regional partners, were tense during the 12 years former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in office.

Water has often been viewed as an arena where Israel could repair some of that damage, particularly given its desalination technology. Netanyahu had dragged his feet on approving a Jordan's 3 million cubic meter request in light of tensions between his government and the Hashemite Kingdom.

"Israel and Jordan need to improve their relations and water and energy issues can be at the heart of repairing the damage," Bromberg said.

Water could be at the heart of a number of joint initiatives, Bromberg said, including the rehabilitation of the Jordan river into a national water carrier for both countries.

Jordan is facing a severe water shortage that is threatening to destabilize the monarchy, Bromberg said.

Bennett's willingness to help is a sign that he understands Jordan's strategic importance to Israel, he added.