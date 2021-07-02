The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bennett makes water overture to Jordan ahead of Washington visit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made an overture to Jordan and agreed to the sale of 50 million cubic meters of water.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 2, 2021 16:32
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at work in the Prime Minister's Office, June 14, 2021. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at work in the Prime Minister's Office, June 14, 2021.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made an overture to Jordan and agreed to the sale of 50 million cubic meters of water for the parched country that is host to millions of refugees.
The story was reported by Hebrew website Ynet and confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.
It's the largest such agreed upon sale since the 1994 peace treaty which provides for an automatic annual allocation of 55 million cubic meters of water on an annual basis at 3 cent a cubic meter.
"Israel has never sold such large quantities of water to Jordan," said the Israel director of EcoPeace Middle East Gideon Bromberg, who has long been involved in regional watt issues. 
"It's a reflection of a potential game changer" moment that has occurred, where both both sides now have an opportunity to create a healthier joint political environment, he said.
The water sale comes just weeks after Bennett was sworn into office and in advance of separate trips both he and Jordan's King Abdullah plan to make to Washington this summer for their first independent visits with US President Joe Biden.
Jordan had asked for an annual allocation of 50 million cubic meters for five years, but Bennett gave an initial approval through 2022. 
After that the request would have to be reviewed based in part on the water levels in the Kinneret otherwise known as the Sea of Galilee, which at present allow for such a water sale.
The Hashemite Kingdom has turned to Bennett with a water purchase request through the Israel-Jordan Joint Water Committee. 
The price tag for the water sale is still unknown. Past sales, such as the expansion of the annual water allocation by 10 million cubic meter in 2010 and the 3 million cubic meters allocation to Jordan in April of this year, placed the water price at 40 cents per cubic meter.
Relations with Jordan, one of Israel's key strategic regional partners, were tense during the 12 years former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in office.
Water has often been viewed as an arena where Israel could repair some of that damage, particularly given its desalination technology. Netanyahu had dragged his feet on approving a Jordan's 3 million cubic meter request in light of tensions between his government and the Hashemite Kingdom.
"Israel and Jordan need to improve their relations and water and energy issues can be at the heart of repairing the damage," Bromberg said. 
Water could be at the heart of a number of joint initiatives, Bromberg said, including the rehabilitation of the Jordan river into a national water carrier for both countries. 
Jordan is facing a severe water shortage that is threatening to destabilize the monarchy, Bromberg said.
Bennett's willingness to help is a sign that he understands Jordan's strategic importance to Israel, he added.  


Tags Israel Jordan water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Likud's efforts to sabotage Bennett put party over country

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by