Beyond Khashoggi: How the US and Saudi Arabia fell out and might ‘reset’

The US decision to release a declassified intelligence report on the murder of former Saudi Arabia insider Jamal Khashoggi could either represent part of the long-term shift in US-Saudi relations or a nadir before a reset. Ostensibly the release embarrasses the Kingdom. However, like many things relating to how markets and foreign relations perform, this should have been factored in. What that means is that the ire and wrath that was already poured out on Riyadh has been growing for years.

What is actually happening here? It was widely known, or at least suspected to the degree that it becomes a fact, that Riyadh was to blame for the killing of Khashoogi. He disappeared after entering the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul in 2018. When people go into a consulate and don’t come out, that generally means the country disappeared them. Turkey also used the incident, which it may have had real-time knowledge of or even forewarning about, to push a crisis with Saudi Arabia.

This is because when it comes to the Khashoggi affair there were many things taking place at the same time. Khashoggi was killed for being a dissident and for embarrassing the Kingdom. As a former insider with deep ties to the kingdom, the fact that he went to Qatar, at the time a kind of arch enemy, and was slamming Saudi Arabia in western and Turkish media, was a problem for Riyadh. Khashoggi had deep ties with the foreign policy and think tank establishment in the US. There doesn’t seem to have been an influential person he didn’t know. For a Saudi government always sensitive to its image in the West, which has worked hard for decades to make sure that high level former regime insiders don’t turn up as critics abroad, silencing Khashoggi became a priority.

Saudi Arabia’s actions are not historically unusual. The Soviet Union and Russia has hunted down former insider dissidents abroad. So has Turkey. But Saudi Arabia’s decision to hunt down Khashoggi in Turkey, a NATO member, and to seemingly attack a writer for key western media, was seen as different than former KGB agents being poisoned in the UK, or Kurdish or Iranian activists being murdered in Austria or Paris.

That is how the region ended up here. The Khashoggi killing was front page news in Turkish and Qatari state media for months, primarily because they wanted to hurt the Kingdom’s image in the West, harm its relations with Washington and personally weaken the rising power of Mohammed Bin Salman. Western media often doesn’t understand how state media works in Ankara or Doha, and often doesn’t understand how stories are fed to media from those countries, or how western lobbyists are employed to tar the images of the enemies of Qatar or Turkey. Saudi Arabia in this case walked right into this by killing its dissident and not realizing that this would have a major impact on the West. Turkey, the largest jailor of journalists, was suddenly talking about a murdered journalist. Khashoggi’s murder was unusual in Turkey because usually it is Ankara crushing journalists or sending groups it backs in Syria to kill critics and activists like Hevrin Khalaf. Qatar, which has no press freedom, was suddenly talking press freedom.

Khashoggi has become a symbol and martyr in the West. This is particularly true among his many friends and contacts in the US, many of whome had relied on him for details about Saudi Arabia prior to his leaving the country and becoming a dissident. He was one of the chief explainers of the largely opaque kingdom for some westerners who were interested in Saudi Arabia between the early 1990s and 2018.

Saudi Arabia has always loomed large in US politics, as a key ally and also for other reasons. The US anchored its policies in the Middle East on relations with Saudi Arabia and Turkey during the Cold war, eventually also anchoring friendships in Israel. However, those close to Riyadh in the past and close to its more conservative outlook, tended to have a more negative view of Israel. That all changed when Saudi Arabia began to shift in the first decades of the 21st century.

This may seem counter-intuitive, but the day that Saudi Arabia began to be portrayed in Western media as leading a more independent and robust policy relating to Iran, and ostensibly growing closer to Israel in regional interests, is also when there was a shift in views of the Kingdom in western media. The crisis with Qatar also opened up a huge chasm in the Gulf and empowered the powerful lobbies that Qatar and Turkey have, as well as their media machines, to slam Saudi Arabia. This intersected with voices who were in favor a US shift in policy related to Iran, and voices who were supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood and some far-right Sunni extremist groups.

In short, Saudi Arabia only received a bit of credit for its reforms that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced. Instead the Qatar crisis and the war in Yemen, as well as the detention of some insiders in the Ritz Carlton, and then the killing of Khashoggi, became the main prism through which to view Riyadh. Saudi Arabia was accused of being reckless or out of control, and not stable and stories about palace intrigue, most of them totally invented, began to appear.

The larger picture then of what happened with Saudi Arabia, and some of what may have driven those who ordered the killing of Khashoggi, is that the Kingdom felt threatened by rapidly changing landscapes in the Middle East. It’s not hard to understand this. A rising Iran and a US policy that appears to be set on withdrawal from the region. Remember that the US had gone into the region heavy in 1990 to stop Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait and that US bases in Saudi Arabia served as the excuse for Bin Laden’s declaration of war on the US.

Several months after being expelled from the Sudan, bin Laden issued his "Declaration of War Against the Americans Who Occupy the Land of the Two Holy Mosques” in 1996. Radicalization across the region, feeding on various conflicts from Afghanistan, Syria and Egypt in the 1980s, the rise of the Brotherhood, to Chechnya, Bosnia and Algeria in the 1990s, with tentacles stretching to Somalia, Pakistan and Hamas in Gaza, came together on 9/11 and the subsequent Global War on Terror. Here you can chart the rapid change in posture of the US in the region, from not toppling Saddam in 1991 and being committed to a conservative, largely Sunni-regime led, status-quo, to pre-emption and toppling Saddam, to supporting Palestinian elections that Hamas won in 2006, to deciding to withdraw from Iraq in 2011. For Riyadh this rapidly changing landscape came amid its own war on Al Qaeda and decision to eventually shift its own religious views from the more hardline Wahhabist concepts to religious reforms. At the same time the Brotherhood was reduced in influence in Riyadh and the Gulf. The final break came with the Arab Spring and Saudi Arabia intervening in Bahrain in 2011, not long after it was a key supporter of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt and opposing the Obama administration’s support of the Iran Deal.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia declined an invitation to participate in President Barack Obama’s Gulf summit meeting in Camp David in May 2015. Salman, formerly Minister of Defense, came to power in January 2015. A chilly reception awaited Obama in Riyadh in April 2016. At the time the BBC reported that few had heard of Mohammed Bin Salman. He would be elevated to Crown Prince in June 2017 (he had been deputy crown prince since April 2015). “Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made his son next in line to the throne on Wednesday, handing the 31-year-old sweeping powers as the kingdom seeks a radical overhaul of its oil-dependent economy and faces mounting tensions with regional rival Iran,” Reuters reported at the time.

In May of 2017 Trump had come to Saudi Arabia for a major summit. Mohammed Bin Salman, who is often called MBS nowadays, was already on the way to replacing his cousin Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, “a veteran security chief who led the Saudi campaign against Islamic State and al Qaeda, at a time when Riyadh faces tensions with Qatar and Iran and is locked into a war in Yemen,” reports noted. At the time media were already being told a narrative that presented Riyadh as contributing to an “unstable region” by being “hawkish” on Iran, Qatar and Yemen “Under his watch, Saudi Arabia has developed aggressive foreign policies (Yemen, Qatar) and he has not been shy about making strong statements against Iran,” said Olivier Jakob at Switzerland-based oil consultancy Petromatrix, Reuters noted. By July 2017 the New York Times was already being fed salacious stories about “plots” within Saudi Arabia. Lebanon’s Saad Hariri was also summoned to Saudi Arabia in the fall of 2017, with rumors he was “detained” and suffered a “mysterious sojurn.” The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was writing, developed some of that reporting. A year later, in August 2018, there was a crisis between Canada and Saudi Arabia over human rights critique. Khashoggi was murdered on October 2, weeks before an important investment conference in Saudi Arabia. Now, years later, the US has put visa restrictions on 76 Saudis. A big reversal from 2001 when, days after 9/11, despite initial concern in the US over several hijackers being of Saudi origin, much was done to make sure the US-Saudi relationship was iron clad.

Perhaps the ‘Girls guide to Riyadh’ written at Vanity Fair by Maureen Dowd or Thomas Friedman’s ‘Saudi Arabia’s Arab Spring at last,’ won’t return any time soon to US media that once swooned over Saudi Arabia. There may be less positive articles like the 2016 series where the New York Times followed the Hajj. For some in the region, especially those close to the Saudis and Saudi allies in the Gulf, there is a bit of bewilderment because they claim that Riyadh has sought to reform and moderate and that now it is being punished despite seeking more openness to the West, Israel and removing religious bigots who once appeared to dominate some sectors. On the other hand there have been voices in the past who predicted a reckoning with Riyadh in the future. In the 1990s there was even a book called the ‘Rise, Corruption and Coming Fall of the House of Saud.’ Americans read these critiques and some of those who did eventually may have informed recent administration’s of their views.

The overall story is more complex, because it is not really just about Saudi Arabia. It is about regional changes and also changes in the US. Washington has shifted its posture on the region, from a period where it once relied on monarchies, generals and Israel, to trying its hand at failed democracy promotion, to countering terrorism, to thinking it could thread a needle between, sometimes imagined, Sunni-Shi’ite rivalries, to trying a new turn of the cheek with Iran’s regime.

The US and Saudi Arabia are still key partners. The Trump administration once boasted of securing a $110 billion arms deal with Riyadh in 2018 that could see $450 billion in investments in the US. That was classic Trump doctrine transactional diplomacy. The US even sought to have Riyadh invest in eastern Syria, according to some reports. The billions Trump promised also didn’t materialize, at least not by 2020. Some billions did, but the US may block offensive weapons sales now under the Biden administration.

It’s not clear if Riyadh gambled on Trump in 2017, but it is clear that any fallout from the Khashoggi killing in 2018 should have been factored in by now. Qatar and Saudi Arabia appeared to patch things up as a kind of new page for the new US administration. Talk of Saudi Arabia and Israel moving forward on certain issues has been in the air for years as well. Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia in November 2020 and Riyadh opened airspace for Israeli flights to Dubai. Riyadh also supported the new Abraham Accords. Even back in 2018 reports in media claimed, with no evidence, that Saudi Arabia was interested in acquiring Israeli air defense systems.

The US rupture in relations with Riyadh is part of a larger process. It is also part of a larger regional context. The US has problems with Turkey as well, as Ankara becomes more anti-Western, closer to Russia and more extreme and authoritarian. Biden and his administration have promised that “America is back” and they will root US policies in human rights. That puts them potentially at odds with all US friends, partners and allies in the Middle East, because when it comes to human rights issues, the US has a lot of complaints for Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, Egypt Jordan and the Kurdistan region in Iraq. The US doesn’t always voice these concerns. Since the US can’t be left without any friends in the region, and it isn’t doing Cold War style diplomacy anymore, preferring dictators to democrats, and it is trying to get beyond the 1990s and 2000s era of policies, it may find that it needs a reset with Saudi Arabia sooner rather than later. For that to happen the administration appears to have now wanted to lay out on the table what it knows and to show it will punish some of those involved. Will it go beyond that? That’s the question being asked in the Gulf, Israel and elsewhere.

