Biden addresses Fakhrizadeh's assassination, Iran nuclear program

Friedman wrote a column arguing that Biden should use leverage from Trump’s sanctions to curb Iranian exports of precision-guided missiles throughout the region before rejoining the nuclear deal.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if Biden lifted sanctions, adding that could be done swiftly with "three executive orders."

“Look," said Biden,"there’s a lot of talk about precision missiles and all range of other things that are destabilizing the region.” But, he added, “the best way to achieve getting some stability in the region” is to deal “with the nuclear program.”