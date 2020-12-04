Biden addresses Fakhrizadeh's assassination, Iran nuclear program

President-elect Joe Biden addressed for the first time last week’s killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, known as Iran's chief nuclear scientist, in an interview given to CNN.
Biden reaffirmed his desire to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran complies, but noted that he has no intention of allowing Iran to reach nuclear capability.
"The last goddamn thing we need in that part of the world is a buildup of nuclear capability,” Biden said earlier this week in an interview with the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman.
Friedman wrote a column arguing that Biden should use leverage from Trump’s sanctions to curb Iranian exports of precision-guided missiles throughout the region before rejoining the nuclear deal.
“Look," said Biden,"there’s a lot of talk about precision missiles and all range of other things that are destabilizing the region.” But, he added, “the best way to achieve getting some stability in the region” is to deal “with the nuclear program.”
Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if Biden lifted sanctions, adding that could be done swiftly with "three executive orders."
"In consultation with our allies and partners, we’re going to engage in negotiations and follow-on agreements to tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile program," Biden added.
