The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Can ships be defended from Iranian attacks in the Gulf?

In May and June of 2019 when attacks increased and six ships were targeted, the US and European countries sought to increase maritime security in the Gulf.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 18, 2021 15:44
An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006. (photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)
An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
(photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)
Iran’s attacks on ships in May and June 2019, as well as the recent incident involving an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman, continue to lead to questions about the vulnerability of shipping from attacks by both states and non-state actors, like terrorists. 
It appears that shipping tankers and cargo ships are particularly vulnerable and that there has been no real attempt to find a way to protect them or even punish those who might attack these types of vessels. 
In May and June of 2019 when attacks increased and six ships were targeted, the US and European countries sought to increase maritime security in the Gulf. That seemed to reduce the attacks although it was unclear if Iran was deterred or merely shifted tactics, not wanting too much evidence of its involvement to come to light. 
This is because although the US blamed Iran, many countries held back from punishing Iran for the actions of May and June 2019. It appears this sent a message that Iran continued to enjoy impunity in these actions. It is not clear if the February 26 incident involving the Israeli-owned Helios Ray has had any consequences for the perpetrators. 
Attacks on shipping are not a new phenomenon. Back in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq war there was a “tanker war” that developed between the countries and threatened to suck in the Gulf and the US into conflict. 
In the 1980s some 40 percent of the world’s oil came through the Strait of Hormuz. In 1987 the US launched Operation Ernest Will in response to the tanker war to protect the oil supply and reflag tankers with US flags to stop Iran’s attacks.  
Later ships were plagued by piracy off the coast of Somalia leading to another round of security initiatives to protect the ships. The most well-known example was the Maersk Alabama hijacking in 2009. Once again the vulnerability of ships of all kinds was revealed as pirates in relatively small boats were able to take over many large ships.  
A decade later it is unclear if much has been learned. This is not because there are not better technologies to protect shipping. Militaries have better sensors and longer range drones that can aid to protect naval vessels. However, providing thousands of cargo ships and tankers with better defense systems is impractical. 
Positioning a paucity of naval assets off various shores or in waterways to provide security also is often not possible. Israel, for instance, has taken delivery of the Sa’ar 6 corvette which is designed to protect the exclusive economic zone off the coast. But even advanced ships like this take years to build and equip and then there are only a handful of them.  
It appears that for the foreseeable future the kinds of threats that Iran is developing or Iran’s allies such as the Houthis, will make ships vulnerable to various kinds of attacks. In addition it means that countries like Iran can exploit the vastness of the sea to continue to move illicit cargo and conduct ship-to-ship transfers of oil and other products.   


Tags Iran houthi Gulf Gulf tanker crises
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by