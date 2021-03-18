Can ships be defended from Iranian attacks in the Gulf?

Iran’s attacks on ships in May and June 2019, as well as the recent incident involving an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman, continue to lead to questions about the vulnerability of shipping from attacks by both states and non-state actors, like terrorists.

It appears that shipping tankers and cargo ships are particularly vulnerable and that there has been no real attempt to find a way to protect them or even punish those who might attack these types of vessels.

In May and June of 2019 when attacks increased and six ships were targeted, the US and European countries sought to increase maritime security in the Gulf. That seemed to reduce the attacks although it was unclear if Iran was deterred or merely shifted tactics, not wanting too much evidence of its involvement to come to light.

This is because although the US blamed Iran, many countries held back from punishing Iran for the actions of May and June 2019. It appears this sent a message that Iran continued to enjoy impunity in these actions. It is not clear if the February 26 incident involving the Israeli-owned Helios Ray has had any consequences for the perpetrators.

Attacks on shipping are not a new phenomenon. Back in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq war there was a “tanker war” that developed between the countries and threatened to suck in the Gulf and the US into conflict.

In the 1980s some 40 percent of the world’s oil came through the Strait of Hormuz. In 1987 the US launched Operation Ernest Will in response to the tanker war to protect the oil supply and reflag tankers with US flags to stop Iran’s attacks.

Later ships were plagued by piracy off the coast of Somalia leading to another round of security initiatives to protect the ships. The most well-known example was the Maersk Alabama hijacking in 2009. Once again the vulnerability of ships of all kinds was revealed as pirates in relatively small boats were able to take over many large ships.

A decade later it is unclear if much has been learned. This is not because there are not better technologies to protect shipping. Militaries have better sensors and longer range drones that can aid to protect naval vessels. However, providing thousands of cargo ships and tankers with better defense systems is impractical.

Positioning a paucity of naval assets off various shores or in waterways to provide security also is often not possible. Israel, for instance, has taken delivery of the Sa’ar 6 corvette which is designed to protect the exclusive economic zone off the coast. But even advanced ships like this take years to build and equip and then there are only a handful of them.

It appears that for the foreseeable future the kinds of threats that Iran is developing or Iran’s allies such as the Houthis, will make ships vulnerable to various kinds of attacks. In addition it means that countries like Iran can exploit the vastness of the sea to continue to move illicit cargo and conduct ship-to-ship transfers of oil and other products.