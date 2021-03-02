The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran responds to attack on Israeli ship: We monitor Israel's behavior in region

The MV Helios Ray, a cargo vessel bound for Singapore, was hit with an explosion in the Gulf of Oman over the weekend.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 2, 2021 11:31
Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz (photo credit: ALI MOHAMMAD/REUTERS/IIPA)
Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz
(photo credit: ALI MOHAMMAD/REUTERS/IIPA)
Iran’s government spokesperson Ali Rabiee gave a long and rambling response to a series of questions on Tuesday address everything from the nuclear deal to an Israeli ship that was reportedly targeted by Iran, to Iran seeking a 25-year agreement with China. He claimed that Iran “does not allow Israeli invasions and monitors their behavior in the region.”
This would appear to mean that Iran is seeking to “secure the open seas” as he said, and this means potential threat to Israeli ships. He did not admit Iran’s involvement in the attack on the MV Helios Ray, a cargo vessel bound for Singapore that was hit with an explosion in the Gulf of Oman over the weekend.  
Rabiee was focused primarily on potential meetings with the US and European countries. He noted that since the US left the 2015 JCPOA or “Iran deal” that the US would be a “guest” at such a meeting. Iran has apparently torpedoed talks unless the US gives up on sanctions. He also touched on successes of the government.
"In the last eight years, the government has been creating a calm atmosphere in domestic politics and expanding the facilitation for the social action of the people, as well as strengthening the economy in the economic arena while trying to grow and develop." Shows the important. 
Foreign policy is linked to domestic policy because Iran is essentially Clausewitzian in how it does policy. That means war is an extension of its policymaking. "We have always believed that the fundamental goal of foreign policy should be to help achieve these goals," Rabiee said. This belief in the government has been a reflection of our people's choice to enjoy a safe, prosperous and healthy life based on what they deserve and deserve.”  
He remarked that the nuclear crisis was “fake” and that Iran had sought the deal in 2015 to avoid foreign pressure. He added that “the Trump regime, by being deceived by those who saw the events from the first days of the Iran deal summit as a blow to their evil desires for the Iranian people, chose an evil path that ultimately resulted in the isolation of the United States in institutions and The organizations they once founded did not arrive.”
Trump was slammed as “unconventional, irrational and cruel behavior [which] imposed heavy costs on our people's economy, [but] he did not have the slightest success in breaking the backbone of our national independence and endurance, which rises from the will to determine the fate of an ancient civilization." 
Since “maximum pressure” failed, Iran says, the Biden administration must return to the Iran deal. "Like many other nations, we believe that there is no other way but diplomacy to resolve the current dispute, but diplomacy cannot begin without goodwill and honesty," the government spokesman said. The US must move first, Iran says. Rabiee noted that the US government has so far refused to take the slightest step to show confidence-building efforts.  
He added that “last week, in agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency , we implemented the law passed by the parliament in such a way as to respect the law and assure the international community that our nuclear programs continue to be under legitimate,” he noted. The translation here is from Fars news, although similar comments were reported by Tasnim.
The spokesperson rambled on with numerous other statements about how Iran has defeated US tactics and Rabiee said that the proposal of the three European countries to hold a meeting with the United States was an initiative, but this time was not appropriate due to the lack of sanctions and the hypocritical rhetoric of the United States in lifting sanctions.  
After touching on the “Zionist” accusations about Iran attacking the ship, he mocked Netanyahu and then mentioned that Ali Larijani, the former parliament speaker, was not going to Iran at the present time to negotiate the 25-year deal. Iran is pursuing a multi-decade economic deal with China. It was unclear why Larijani’s trip was not happening. This could be a setback for Iran. But Iran is pleased that it will be getting large sums unfrozen from South Korea.


Tags Israel Iran Gulf
