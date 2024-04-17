Delegation from the Arab world visits Israel in tolerance trip

A delegation of intellectuals, influencers, professionals and academics are visiting Israel as part of Sharaka’s flagship program to promote tolerance through Holocaust education throughout the Arab and Muslim world.

The delegation arrived on April 14 and will continue their visit until the 19th.

What will the delegation be doing?

As part of the program, participants will also visit Poland where they will tour the Auschwitz concentration camp and participate in the March of the Living.

While visiting Israel, the participants will also attend lectures on the Holocaust, genocides and extremism, as well as visit historic and holy sites in Jerusalem. They will also tour the sites of the October 7 terror attacks to gain a better appreciation of the current war and geopolitical picture.

Many of the lectures and seminars will be held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum.

The program is conducted with the assistance of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which is sponsored by the Foundation "Remembrance, Responsibility and Future" and supported by the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

Sharaka executive director Dan Feferman said “We are proud to host this historic program tackling the taboo subject of discussing the Holocaust in the Middle East. By learning from history’s darkest chapters, we can become inspired to spread light and tolerance throughout our communities.”

Who will be taking part in the delegation?

This cohort includes the influencer Yasmine Mohammed, as well as Moroccan peace activist Faical Marjani and the acclaimed Pakistani foreign affairs correspondent Ahmed Qureishi.

The inspiration for the program came from a March 2022 delegation of influencers brought by Sharaka to Poland to partake in March of the Living, Sharaka explained. This was the first time a pan-Arab delegation publicly partook in such a solidarity march. Sharaka said their initiative aims to equip individuals from around the Arab world to launch Holocaust education programs in their countries while using the Shoah as a vehicle to help people understand extremism in a broader sense.

Amit Deri, founder of Sharaka said that the organization was “honored to facilitate this program with our partners around the region and especially with the support of the Claims Conference. This is yet another program we are spearheading that will lead to greater understanding of one another, dialogue, and a warmer peace between the peoples of the region."