Dozens of Israelis quarantined in Dubai after testing positive for COVID

As Israelis flood into Dubai, dozens are being sent to quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.With three airlines going into the emirate multiple times daily now, flights are packed and for those crammed into economy class, social distancing is zero, meaning many are starting their long-awaited vacations from the sufferance of a two-week quarantine.Israelis who requested to move from the shared government facility, into the private hotel accommodation, as well as helping liaise with the insurance companies in Israel to make things as smooth as possible. “There are strict rules in place and we are doing everything we can to both abide by these measures and help the tourists who need us and make things more comfortable for them,” Rabbi Duchman said. “We’ve been giving them menorahs for Hanukkah, helping with kosher food and shabbat preparations,” he added.The UAE has been one of the world’s highest testing countries since the outbreak began, the figure now standing at 18.8m tests in total, with a death toll of 626. The number of active cases across the country is now 22,170. Residents across the emirates can also now access a free vaccine programme, developed by China's Sinopharm.Direct flights to Dubai only began less than one month ago but after a tough year in which most have not left the country, Israelis have been coming into the city in their thousands since the start of the month. Flydubai, the first to offer the flights, has already doubled its two daily flights to four, due to high demand. Meiran Benita is one of those currently in quarantine since the Chanukah holiday saw thousands pouring into the United Arab Emirates city, eagerly awaiting a much-needed escape from the lockdown restrictions of the recent year in Israel. But the dream holiday was not meant to be.The Chabad community is doing its best to offer support on the ground. Rabbi Levi Duchman, the Chabad resident rabbi, said there are well over 20 Israelis who the team are supporting, but there could be several more still unaccounted for. Numbers began to grow three weeks ago when flights commenced but the last week with Chanukah, has seen a spike. The team has succeeded in moving several
She and her family arrived in Dubai with Flydubai last Thursday after having done the pre-travel testing in Israel prior to travel, and on Friday, was diagnosed positive. Immediately separated from her family, who have since returned to Israel, she is alone in a hotel at the airport. None of her family, her three children, husband and mother, tested positive and though she requested a retest, the Dubai Health Authority told her it was not necessary, given the tests' accuracy. Fortunately, she has shown no symptoms, but she feels she ruined the holiday for the family, including her mother, whose 60th birthday celebrations were the special occasion to bring them together. "Of course I have no words to describe the disappointment," said Mrs Benita, who remained in isolation during the 96 hours between her Israeli Covid test and boarding the flight, "but it's really important for me to tell my story to help people prepare for what a worst case scenario this could be." With no official embassy to turn to, it has been an uncertain time, Mrs Benita unable to open even a window in the strict conditions of her isolation. She chose the hotel, at a cost of 250 shekels per night, room only, as opposed to the free isolation facilities the government of Dubai provides, in a shared room. Had she realised her holiday would turn out this way, she says she would not have taken the risk. "We are smart after things happen," she said, smiling, remarkably upbeat given the circumstances. Though there is no embassy presence in the UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Any Israeli that needs help should call the 24/7 MFA control center for assistance." The number is 02-5303155.