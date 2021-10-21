The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Drone attack targeting US forces reported in Syria

While pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have increasingly used drones, the use of drones in Syria against US forces is relatively rare.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 00:37
A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An attack aimed at Tanf, a lonely outpost in Syria near the Jordanian and Iraqi border, was reported on Wednesday night. There were no casualties, according to a statement by US officials. According to BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard, there was a “drone attack on US troops in Al Tanf, Syria.” She noted that local forces said the drone came from the Iraq-Syria border area. Other reports online said the attack may have been done with rockets, not drones, though US officials confirmed it was a drone attack. An inquiry to the US-led Coalition was sent to confirm the incident, but no reply was heard as of press time.
Pro-Iranian groups have increasingly used drones to target US forces in Iraq– including at the airport in Erbil– as well as Al-Asad base and US forces based in Syria. The drones were likely manufactured in Iran and trafficked to Iraq, though some of them may also be constructed in Iraq. Iran has exported drone blueprints and technology to Yemen, Gaza, Lebanon, and to pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Iraq. An Iranian drone flown from Syria targeted Israel in February 2018, and in May 2021 a drone flown from Iraq or Syria also flew into Israeli airspace. In both cases, Israel shot them down. Hamas also used Iranian-style drones in the conflict in May.
Iran has trained drone operators across the region at a base called Kashan. Israel revealed information about this base in September 2021. An Iranian drone was also used to target a tanker off the coast of Yemen and Oman in July–two crewmembers on the tanker were killed. Iran also targeted Saudi Arabia in September 2019 with drones and cruise missiles.
The attack on Tanf is an escalation. While pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have increasingly used drones, the use of drones in Syria against US forces is relatively rare. These drones tend to be “kamikaze” drones, meaning they fly into their target. In June 2017, the US downed an Iranian drone near Tanf. An Iranian-made drone also targeted a US-led Coalition patrol in June 2017 in the same area.
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Tanf is a garrison where the US-led anti-ISIS Coalition has trained Syrians. Near Jordan, it is a lonely base and outpost facility. It was established in 2016 and 2017 and has been cut off from the rest of Coalition forces since 2018. There have been questions about whether the US would remain at the outpost. The Iranian and the Syrian regimes, as well as Russia, have often described the US presence at Tanf as illegal. In addition, pro-Iranian commentators have claimed that the base serves to collect intelligence and enable airstrikes against the Syrian regime. In recent days, increased tensions between the regime and Syrian groups in Idlib– where Turkey has forces stationed– have led to clashes. Turkey has threatened a new offensive. A bomb in Damascus killed 14 today and Syria has blamed terrorists. In November 2019 Russia alleged Israel overflew Jordan to carry out airstrikes in Syria.
Iran has been entrenching in Syria near Albukamal, at T-4 base near Palmyra, and also in Deir Ezzor in recent years. Hezbollah has also sent forces to the Golan. This means that there are tensions between pro-Iranian groups in Syria and the US and Israel. US forces in eastern Syria back the Syrian Democratic Forces against ISIS. The Syrian regime has attempted to renew ties with Arab countries in the last year, doing outreach to Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, and the Gulf. The reported drone attack comes in that context.
Iran’s drones have become an increasing threat across the region, from Yemen to Syria. Reports said explosions could be heard on Wednesday night near Tanf as a result of the drone attack. It is not clear if the drone or drones were shot down. The US Marines have reportedly tested or used a counter-drone system that can be put on rifles near Tanf. The US has other anti-drone weapons in Iraq, such as C-RAM. It is not clear what counter-UAV solutions the US has deployed in Syria.


Tags Syria drone attack drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by