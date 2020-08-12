The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Egypt demands end to balloon attacks on Israel

Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials may be invited to Cairo

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 12, 2020 16:55
Operations of the Ahfad Al-Nasser balloon unit in the Gaza Strip, June 13, 2020 (photo credit: AHFAD AL-NASSER BALLOON UNIT)
Operations of the Ahfad Al-Nasser balloon unit in the Gaza Strip, June 13, 2020
(photo credit: AHFAD AL-NASSER BALLOON UNIT)
Egypt has demanded that Hamas and other Palestinian groups stop the incendiary balloon attacks on Israel, Palestinian sources said on Wednesday.
Senior Egyptian intelligence officials contacted leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and warned them that the continued attacks on Israel could lead to an all-out military confrontation in the Gaza Strip, the sources said.
Leaders of the two groups may also be invited to Cairo in the coming hours for urgent discussions with Egyptian officials on ways of averting another war in the Gaza Strip, the sources revealed.
The Egyptian officials said that they were also in contact with Israel to calm the situation and prevent a further deterioration in wake of the latest incendiary balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip, a source close to Hamas and PIJ said.
The Hamas and PIJ leaders told the Egyptian mediators that Israel’s failure to ease restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip was the main reason behind the decision to resume the firing of the balloons towards Israel, the source said. “The Egyptians said they would raise the issue with Israel in the coming hour, but demanded that Hamas and all the Palestinian factions instruct the balloon units to immediately stop the attacks on Israel,” the source added.
Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that his movement was in contact with Egypt regarding the current tensions, but did not provide further details. Radwan accused Israel of “foot-dragging” with regards to understandings reached between Hamas and Israel to ease restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip.
The understandings were reached between the two sides several months ago under the auspices of Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.
Another source in the Gaza Strip said that Hamas and PIJ leaders who spoke to the Egyptian intelligence officials in the past few hours made it clear that the Palestinian groups are not interested at this stage in another war with Israel. “They complained to the Egyptians that Israel was deliberately avoiding fulfilling its obligations under the terms of the understandings, including facilitating various economic and health projects in the Gaza Strip,” the source said.
Some Palestinians in the Gaza Strip said on Wednesday that the incendiary balloon attacks were also part of a joint Hamas-PIJ effort to exert pressure on Qatar to continue its cash payments to thousands of Palestinian families in the coastal enclave. The two Palestinian groups have expressed fear that Qatar may stop the cash grants, which are renewed every six months, at the end of September.
It is not clear at this stage whether Qatar intends to continue delivering the cash grants to the Gaza Strip.


