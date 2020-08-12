IDF strikes terror targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

The IDF attacked multiple terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement. These attacks, carried out by helicopters, fighter jets and tanks, are in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into Israel from Gaza over the past several days.both warned Hamas, the terrorist-group in charge of the coastal enclave, that Israel would respond if incendiary balloons were still launched into Israel from the Strip.“In the South, Hamas is continuing to enable explosive balloon attacks to be launched into the State of Israel. We are not prepared to accept that and have closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing as a result,” Gantz said during his tour of Home Front Command. “They would do well to stop violating Israel’s safety and security. If that doesn’t happen, we will need to respond, and forcefully.”“There will be a heavy price to the balloon terror,” Netanyahu said. “We will act and exact a heavy price. We’ve done it in the past. Remember that, because we will do it again now.“Hamas and Islamic Jihad will see the harsh results of these calamities.”Anna Ahronheim, Lahav Harkov and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.Targets struck include Hamas observation posts as well as underground infrastructure and a military compound."The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously, and will continue to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences."Approximately 60 fires were ignited throughout Israel's South on Tuesday due to the incendiary balloons. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz