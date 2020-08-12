The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF strikes terror targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

The attacks are in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into Israel from Gaza over the past several days.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 12, 2020 02:49
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
The IDF attacked multiple terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
These attacks, carried out by helicopters, fighter jets and tanks, are in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into Israel from Gaza over the past several days.
Targets struck include Hamas observation posts as well as underground infrastructure and a military compound.
"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously, and will continue to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.
"The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences."
Approximately 60 fires were ignited throughout Israel's South on Tuesday due to the incendiary balloons.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz both warned Hamas, the terrorist-group in charge of the coastal enclave, that Israel would respond if incendiary balloons were still launched into Israel from the Strip.
“In the South, Hamas is continuing to enable explosive balloon attacks to be launched into the State of Israel. We are not prepared to accept that and have closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing as a result,” Gantz said during his tour of Home Front Command.
“They would do well to stop violating Israel’s safety and security. If that doesn’t happen, we will need to respond, and forcefully.”
“There will be a heavy price to the balloon terror,” Netanyahu said. “We will act and exact a heavy price. We’ve done it in the past. Remember that, because we will do it again now.
“Hamas and Islamic Jihad will see the harsh results of these calamities.”
Anna Ahronheim, Lahav Harkov and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza Hamas IAF IAF Gaza incendiary balloons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by