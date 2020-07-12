The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Egyptian naval drill was message to Turkey

The naval exercise was dubbed Hasam-20 and was carried out in an area not far from the Libyan border, according to several accounts.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 12, 2020 14:08
File:Ambassador MK III Fast Missile Craft - Egyptian Navy (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA/AHMED XIV)
File:Ambassador MK III Fast Missile Craft - Egyptian Navy
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA/AHMED XIV)
An Egyptian naval drill that saw anti-ship missiles sink a ship was a message to Turkey’s growing ambitions in the Mediterranean. The message was interpreted this way across social media, but with mixed results because some analysts claimed it showed the Egyptian navy has shortcomings.

The naval exercise was dubbed Hasam-20 and was carried out in an area not far from the Libyan border, according to several accounts. Video put online by the Egyptians showed different aspects of the drill. For instance the navy carried out the firing of RGM-48 anti-ship missiles from various naval vessels. Video also showed missiles fired from a submarine, including the UGM-84 Harpoon. Some commentators claimed that one of the launches looked like a failure.
Egypt also mounted an anti-aircraft system on the desk of one of the Mistral LHD ships. This AN/TWQ-1 Avenger system is meant to be deployed on land with vehicles like Humvees, but in this case it was put on a ship and chained down with its vehicle. Egypt is reportedly boosting its naval presence after Turkey began to send more ships and weapons, as well as Syrian refugees recruited as mercenaries, to fight in neighboring Libya. Turkey’s ruling AK Party is hostile to the Egyptian leadership of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Sisi supports the eastern Libyan government of Khalifa Haftar, who Turkey calls a terrorist warlord. Turkey supports the Tripoli-based government of the National Accord. Since May Turkish-backing has pushed Haftar back and Egypt has hinted it could intervene in Libya.
Turkey has been boasting of its new naval weapons in recent years. It has developed its own anti-ship missiles and drones. It has also been increasingly aggressive in energy drilling in the Mediterranean after signing a deal with Tripoli last December. These are some of the largest naval tensions in the region in decades. At stake is Turkey’s newfound decision to have an aggressive military policy that has brought together Greece, Egypt, the UAE, France and others in opposition to Turkey’s moves. Egypt’s naval drill is emblematic of how Turkey’s increased posturing will result in other countries seeking to show off and up their naval power.


Egypt Libya Turkey
