Erdogan: Trump is a ‘collaborator’ with Israeli int'l law violations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Israel’s policies in Jerusalem and towards the Palestinians in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing US President Donald Trump of being a “collaborator" with them.“The occupation of Palestine is a bleeding wound,” Erdogan said, accusing Israel of “constantly increasing its audacity” in Jerusalem’s holy sites.The Turkish President also accused visitors to the Temple Mount - presumably Israelis - of defiling the site with their “filthy feet.”Erdogan commended the Palestinians, who he said “stood up to Israeli policies of violence and intimidation for a century.”The Turkish president accused Trump of being a “collaborator” with Israel and criticized his peace plan.“Turkey will not support any plan the Palestinian people don't give consent to,” Erdogan said. “[The plan] does not mean anything but [support for] Israel's efforts to erode basic international parameters.”As for the countries that opened or plan to open embassies to Israel in Jerusalem, Erdogan said their “violation of international law only serves to make the conflict more complicated.”The US and Guatemala are currently the only countries with embassies to Israel in Jerusalem, though several others, including Honduras, Serbia and Kosovo have declared their intention to do so.“The Palestinian conflict can only be resolved with an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine based on ’67 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital. Seeking solutions other than this are in vain, one sided and unjust,” he stated.Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan walked out of Erdogan’s speech when he spoke of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians, and accused the Turkish President of antisemitism.“Erdogan continues his lies and antisemitic statements against Israel, and it is important that the world know the double standards by which he has been living for many years,” Erdan stated.