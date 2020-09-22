The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Erdogan: Trump is a ‘collaborator’ with Israeli int'l law violations

“The occupation of Palestine is a bleeding wound,” Erdogan said, accusing Israel of “constantly increasing its audacity” in Jerusalem’s holy sites.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 17:53
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017 (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Israel’s policies in Jerusalem and towards the Palestinians in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing US President Donald Trump of being a “collaborator" with them.
“The occupation of Palestine is a bleeding wound,” Erdogan said, accusing Israel of “constantly increasing its audacity” in Jerusalem’s holy sites.
The Turkish President also accused visitors to the Temple Mount - presumably Israelis - of defiling the site with their “filthy feet.”
Erdogan commended the Palestinians, who he said “stood up to Israeli policies of violence and intimidation for a century.”
The Turkish president accused Trump of being a “collaborator” with Israel and criticized his peace plan.
“Turkey will not support any plan the Palestinian people don't give consent to,” Erdogan said. “[The plan] does not mean anything but [support for] Israel's efforts to erode basic international parameters.”
As for the countries that opened or plan to open embassies to Israel in Jerusalem, Erdogan said their “violation of international law only serves to make the conflict more complicated.”
The US and Guatemala are currently the only countries with embassies to Israel in Jerusalem, though several others, including Honduras, Serbia and Kosovo have declared their intention to do so.
“The Palestinian conflict can only be resolved with an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine based on ’67 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital. Seeking solutions other than this are in vain, one sided and unjust,” he stated.
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan walked out of Erdogan’s speech when he spoke of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians, and accused the Turkish President of antisemitism.
“Erdogan continues his lies and antisemitic statements against Israel, and it is important that the world know the double standards by which he has been living for many years,” Erdan stated.


Tags United Nations recep tayyip erdogan Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by