Explosion, fire reported near oil field in Caspian Sea

A large explosion and fire were reported in the Caspian Sea on Sunday evening, with footage shared on social media showing a fireball which could be seen from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. It is unclear what caused the explosion.
انفجار كبير في حقل أوميد للغاز في #بحر_قزوين قبالة سواحل #باكو عاصمة #أذربيجانpic.twitter.com/y5SEUI8WDM— إرم نيوز (@EremNews) July 4, 2021
Ibrahim Akhmedov, a spokesperson for Azerbaijan's state energy company, SOCAR, told the Russian news agency TASS that the company believes that the explosion was likely "an eruption of a mud volcano."Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Sunday that it had not received any information about an emergency at offshore oil infrastructure or industrial facilities in the country, according to Azerbaijan's state news agency.
The ministry is investigating the incident and stated that additional information would be provided to the public.
The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company announced on Sunday night that no explosion had occurred on any of its ships.