Why does Iran have a supreme leader? - explainer

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a country where authority is ultimately centralized in one singular authority above all else: the supreme leader.

Sure, Iran has a parliament and a president, which serve the functions of legislative and executive branches of government. But all of that is still under the auspices and authority of the office of the supreme leader.

This position ultimately has the final say over all matters concerning Iran. In Iran's history, there have only been two supreme leaders: Ruhollah Khomeini and the current supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

But what is the basis of the office of supreme leader? Do other countries aside from Iran have one?

What is a supreme leader, and do other countries have them?

To put it simply, a supreme leader is a form of head of state, a function shared with a monarch or a president.

The title implies a level of authoritarian or totalitarian rule over the country a supreme leader controls, along with an associated cult of personality that surrounds them in the eyes of the general public.

While Iran is arguably the most well-known country to have a supreme leader currently, others do exist with similar titles.

These include Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, and Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of Afghanistan.

Why does Iran have a supreme leader?

Iran's constitution instills the idea of a supreme leader, which derives from the concept of Wilayat al-Faqih, or the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist.

This concept is part of Twelver Shia Islam, the largest branch of Shia Islam. In theory, it holds that Shia jurists should have control of at least some social and religious life. This is tied to the overall Twelver belief of the “Infallible Imam,” who will reappear in the world sometime before the end of the world. Until that time, the concept explains, the Wilayat al-Faqih would be in this position of power.

However, Khomeini, a noted religious authority in his own right, was known to take this concept even further. In his understanding, the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist should extend to being in control of an entire state. He had been preaching this for many years prior to the Islamic Revolution. After 1979, it became a facet of governance in Iran.

Do all Shia Muslims agree with Khomeini's interpretation?

This is a highly debated question both within Iran and abroad. It is known that this concept is ancient and has most often been discussed or implemented to an extent in Iran, which has always been the heart of Shia Islam.

However, disagreement does exist – it is just unclear how widespread it truly is.

Many who disagree with Khomeini say that the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist should be more limited in scope, specifically taking issue with the guardian being an outright ruler.

However, others also point to problems with the in-practice execution of the position of the supreme leader in Iran, claiming it has not lived up to the claims and goals Khomeini espoused.

What does the supreme leader of Iran do?

As a religious and secular position made by virtue of Khomeini's interpretation of the Wilayat al-Faqih, the supreme leader of Iran has complete control over the Islamic Republic’s spiritual and secular affairs.

In regards to religious matters, the Iranian supreme leader has full reign when it comes to making religious rulings, issuing fatwas, and even suspending some religious obligations such as the hajj or fasting.

The idea behind this is that the supreme leader must also act in the best interests of Islam itself, which is why it has the authority to suspend religious obligations.

Khomenei himself articulated this in a letter sent to his successor, Ali Khamenei:

“The government or the absolute guardianship that is delegated to the noblest messenger of Allah is the most important divine law and has priority over all other ordinances of the [divine] law. If the powers of the government were restricted to the framework of ordinances of the law, then the delegation of the authority to the Prophet would be a senseless phenomenon. I have to say that government is a branch of the Prophet's absolute Wilayat and one of the primary (first order) rules of Islam that has priority over all ordinances of the law even praying, fasting, and Hajj…The Islamic State could prevent implementation of everything – devotional and non-devotional – that so long as it seems against Islam's interests.”

To this end, the supreme leader also has authority over the Special Clerical Court, which judges crimes committed by Islamic scholars.

Regarding more secular matters, the supreme leader acts as head of state. This includes several powers and responsibilities at his disposal, such as the following:

Delegate representatives to branches of government

Resolving conflicts between branches of government and between branches of the military

Supreme commander of the armed forces

Enforcing the execution of policy

Approving the appointment and dismissal of ministers

Issuing pardons

How is the supreme leader of Iran appointed?

Though an appointment after Khomeini has only happened once, there is a system in place should a new supreme leader need to be chosen.

This is done by a body called the Assembly of Experts, consisting of 88 members, all of whom are expert jurists of Islamic law, who are all vetted by the Guardian Council.

In theory, this body also has the authority to supervise the supreme leader and, if necessary, even remove him from power. However, this has never happened, and it is unclear if, in practice, the Assembly of Experts dismissing the supreme leader is even possible.